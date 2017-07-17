Headlines editors probably wish they could take back

In this week’s Lower Case…
Congratulations, Brian. pic.twitter.com/cXrnTlLJVK
— You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) July 4, 2017
Wording on this headline is just so bad. pic.twitter.com/EnwVi8qzmx
— Ben Waldman (@BenjWaldman) September 17, 2015
