Headlines editors probably wish they could take back

IN THIS WEEK’S LOWERCASE…

@darth sometimes Google news' random cobbling together of headlines and photos is pretty funny pic.twitter.com/MI8aqpSYLU — niffler wrangler (@inviolablevoice) May 17, 2017

From my friend Annie Lannan, the best newspaper blooper ever. MT @OCNAAdReach Makes you wonder if it was deliberate pic.twitter.com/kIOrIJWX5r — Terry McConnell (@TerryMac2) August 15, 2014

@NBC_EarlyToday FYI, your caption on television this morning was missing the word “House” 😉 Sign up for CJR 's daily email Mistakes happen… moving on 👍🏽@FrancesRivera @phillipmenaNBC pic.twitter.com/g7O1XzIyC9 — Connie Turnage (@MissConnieToYou) August 20, 2018

EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this story included a fake MSNBC screenshot that has been removed.

