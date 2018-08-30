Headlines editors probably wish they could take back

IN THIS WEEK’S LOWERCASE…
@darth sometimes Google news' random cobbling together of headlines and photos is pretty funny pic.twitter.com/MI8aqpSYLU
— niffler wrangler (@inviolablevoice) May 17, 2017
From my friend Annie Lannan, the best newspaper blooper ever. MT @OCNAAdReach Makes you wonder if it was deliberate pic.twitter.com/kIOrIJWX5r
— Terry McConnell (@TerryMac2) August 15, 2014
FYI, your caption on television this morning was missing the word “House” 😉
Mistakes happen… moving on 👍🏽@FrancesRivera @phillipmenaNBC pic.twitter.com/g7O1XzIyC9
— Connie Turnage (@MissConnieToYou) August 20, 2018
EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this story included a fake MSNBC screenshot that has been removed.
