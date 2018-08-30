The Lower case

Headlines editors probably wish they could take back

IN THIS WEEK’S LOWERCASE…

The New York Times, 9/4/75

Have a headline you want to share? Snap a photo and email it to editors@cjr.org or tweet it to us @CJR.

Want to see more regrettable headlines? Check out the Lower Case archives.

EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this story included a fake MSNBC screenshot that has been removed.

ICYMI: The FBI’s secret investigation of a journalist

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today.

The Editors are the staffers of Columbia Journalism Review.