Headlines editors probably wish they could take back

In this week’s Lower Case…
I have several questions. pic.twitter.com/ikqFh8dtaw
— 🌽Centrism Shucks 🌽 (@centrismsucks) August 11, 2017
This week in hilarious headline typos: pic.twitter.com/UZ8LFDsEMZ
— Lisa A. Huston (@LisaHuston88) June 23, 2017
Analysts are trying to work out what happens to markets in the event of an all-out nuclear war https://t.co/hGEOi45G44
— Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) August 11, 2017
Thanks to the definition from Orange is the New Black, this headline is hilarious. pic.twitter.com/E51tvGsi1P
— ODO OFFICIAL (@OzKFodrotski) March 5, 2016
Hilarious abbreviated headline from #CNN pic.twitter.com/4ewfSGNNGN
— Connor Creighton (@CSC_94) December 30, 2015
Have a news flub you want to share? Snap a photo and email it to editors@cjr.org or tweet it to us @CJR.
Want to see more regrettable headlines? Check out the Lower Case archives.
ICYMI: Here’s what non-fake news looks like