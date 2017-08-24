Headlines editors probably wish they could take back

In this week’s Lower Case…

This week in hilarious headline typos: pic.twitter.com/UZ8LFDsEMZ — Lisa A. Huston (@LisaHuston88) June 23, 2017

Analysts are trying to work out what happens to markets in the event of an all-out nuclear war https://t.co/hGEOi45G44 — Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) August 11, 2017

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

Thanks to the definition from Orange is the New Black, this headline is hilarious. pic.twitter.com/E51tvGsi1P — ODO OFFICIAL (@OzKFodrotski) March 5, 2016

Have a news flub you want to share? Snap a photo and email it to editors@cjr.org or tweet it to us @CJR.

Want to see more regrettable headlines? Check out the Lower Case archives.

ICYMI: Here’s what non-fake news looks like

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

The Editors are the staffers of Columbia Journalism Review.