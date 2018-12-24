The best of lower case 2018

Many CJR readers are fans of our weekly showcase of unfortunate, cringe-worthy, or ironic headlines. The year 2018 presented plenty of editorial bloopers, so we decided to compile them for an end-of-year compilation.
Enjoy this year’s best of lower case:
Robots don't understand why truncation of this headline here is funny. pic.twitter.com/tRu5R3BJty
— It's the most Mikerful time of the year (@MikeCimetta) April 17, 2018
High school students are having sex at the lowest rates in decades https://t.co/l4sziAyOWe
— MarketWatch (@MarketWatch) June 14, 2018
Every once in a great while, the juxtaposition of journalism and website templates can create poetry https://t.co/1GZlTxnRc5 pic.twitter.com/rv2hdGgvCF
— Joshua Benton (@jbenton) May 21, 2018
oh my god they’re killing the customers pic.twitter.com/33y24a7XcP
— dan mentos (@DanMentos) April 9, 2018
a lifetime of blessings to @Husbandknife for pointing this out lololololol pic.twitter.com/MT7upNKGrq
— Yours truly, Melissa (@Buote) April 25, 2018
A newspaper had an unfortunate, yet funny headline typo about last night's Heat-NETS game. http://t.co/0iIX4kFfOL pic.twitter.com/lze3c3WWVt
— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) May 7, 2014
That’s a terrible surprise pic.twitter.com/2jCyWvwLEn
— Jensen Karp (@JensenClan88) May 27, 2018
A timely reminder for all print-publishing folk errywhere: Beware the Gutter™ pic.twitter.com/ANVMmGKFb3
— Adolfo Aranjuez (@adolfo_ae) April 26, 2018
sarahmichelle via Reddit
And the winner of the 2018 most inappropriate product placement in a newspaper goes to the @Herald_ie pic.twitter.com/85qJUgqNSQ
— Tony Groves (@Trickstersworld) February 19, 2018
Passed around our newsroom today #unfortunateheadlines: pic.twitter.com/ADVVtvdmyU
— Paul Farhi (@farhip) January 18, 2018
Now THATS a surprise. #unfortunateheadlines pic.twitter.com/WuvoV6F4fJ
— Arne Ruddat (EN) (@coENnaga) May 1, 2015
Well, it does grab your attention. #UnfortunateHeadlines pic.twitter.com/jorCC16HMC
— Steve Atkinson (@10NewsAtkinson) March 14, 2014
ano = anus
año = year
Tildes matter.
So does diversity in a newsroom. https://t.co/Ty5ckbL5tq
— ǝlʇʇʎl ɐssılǝɯ (@melissalyttle) June 30, 2018
One of the greatest gifts
you'll ever give your #family may
be your #funeral.#headlines#funny pic.twitter.com/PG0mNLpNd5
— Mirror Image Comics (@Stephen_Lay) March 15, 2018
This made my day.#Headlines #news #BreakingNews #funny @UPS pic.twitter.com/NYQqvKOyoI
— @Sir_Casm (@Holy_Infidel) February 28, 2018
All the important stories. pic.twitter.com/KPw1zhN3yw
— Justin E. Ray (@jray05) April 3, 2018
via Reddit
When the weather computer fails…
via Reddit
via Reddit
The @latimes has been in the news a lot lately. But today, they misspelled Los Angeles in a headline. pic.twitter.com/U1AIryfg0O
— Gabriel Kahn (@gabekahn) January 30, 2018
Come on @nytimes! You should be better than this. #proofreading pic.twitter.com/rVrqfWe0Cl
— Jane Eldridge Miller (@jeldmiller) February 17, 2018
Why are headlines about Uranus always funny 😭😂😭 pic.twitter.com/KKbq9BAHty
— Noodle ❄️ (@slutydite) July 3, 2018
@CJR, here's one for your yearly headline bloopers article. https://t.co/16g8Yc7RPd
— Suzie Liu (@suziecliu) July 4, 2018
The BBC Breaking News ticker broke earlier pic.twitter.com/WxavGY8pxg
— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 9, 2018
Goodbye, Mark… pic.twitter.com/gpj0AazEEh
— Tony Krackeler (@TonyKrackeler) July 17, 2018
this fuck-up is so pure it makes me weep pic.twitter.com/JOHHioqIAF
— Jon Hanrahan (@hanrahanrahanra) July 10, 2018
I wonder what racial slur Louisville will go with for the new stadium name. #GoCards #PapaJohns pic.twitter.com/4kVVafkOZn
— Leo Buckley (@L3Buck) July 13, 2018
LOL pic.twitter.com/Z0Z0c2CaEs
— Businessweek (@BW) August 2, 2018
Umm, is that Patti LaBelle in the corner? pic.twitter.com/PmUPpgc0zb
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 16, 2018
@darth sometimes Google news' random cobbling together of headlines and photos is pretty funny pic.twitter.com/MI8aqpSYLU
— elise navidad 🎄 (@inviolablevoice) May 17, 2017
From my friend Annie Lannan, the best newspaper blooper ever. MT @OCNAAdReach Makes you wonder if it was deliberate pic.twitter.com/kIOrIJWX5r
— Terry McConnell (@TerryMac2) August 15, 2014
FYI, your caption on television this morning was missing the word “House” 😉
Mistakes happen… moving on 👍🏽@FrancesRivera @phillipmenaNBC pic.twitter.com/g7O1XzIyC9
— Connie Turnage 🍁🍂🍁🍂 (@MissConnieToYou) August 20, 2018
Pretty cool picture of my nephew Andrew at game last night and caption-But the headline below picture is hilarious pic.twitter.com/zl2VZwhi5q
— David Morissette (@Davemorissett43) July 27, 2016
oh my god the New York Times mixed up Angela Bassett with Omarosa pic.twitter.com/jLoePOqADy
— julia reinstein 🚡 (@juliareinstein) September 18, 2018
Although a heart-touching story, I couldn't get past the headline's grammar error. pic.twitter.com/wffPhkoMg0
— Jonathan Lacaba (@jlacaba) January 27, 2014
Sincere apologies to all the readers of .@newvisionwire. We are terribly embarrassed about the error in our headline. Please forgive us🙏. pic.twitter.com/1hYLaoaF8x
— Robert Kabushenga (@rkabushenga) July 20, 2017
I can't recall another front page headline typo like that* (h/t @grandpajoe_dj) *that I didn't do myself pic.twitter.com/gZ68DvNfnz
— Chris Steller (@chris_steller) March 4, 2017
Bad headline: pic.twitter.com/VeLnGsmlVc
— Andrew Ozaki KETV (@ketvlincoln) April 6, 2017
Oh dear pic.twitter.com/9YfcbwYIlO
— Huw Turbervill (@huwzat) November 13, 2018
can I speak to the manager pls @ELLEmagazine pic.twitter.com/CLzizWadhS
— Ivie Ani (@ivieani) November 14, 2018
This is an unfortunate line pic.twitter.com/NEmzm7Ujwj
— tracyweber (@tracyweber) November 13, 2018
Is Rudy Giuliani a leaker? Trump's lawyer fingered by James Comey https://t.co/6WayMLHSmc pic.twitter.com/ueVXFnktDz
— Newsweek (@Newsweek) December 10, 2018
Who needs subs? Julia Roberts, that's who! pic.twitter.com/FK6aO4jIZf
— Neil McMahon (@NeilMcMahon) December 10, 2018
