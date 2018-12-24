The Lower case

The best of lower case 2018

Many CJR readers are fans of our weekly showcase of unfortunate, cringe-worthy, or ironic headlines. The year 2018 presented plenty of editorial bloopers, so we decided to compile them for an end-of-year compilation.

Enjoy this year’s best of lower case:

 

sarahmichelle via Reddit

NYT, August 1, 2016

jamesinevanston via reddit

 

 

 

via Reddit

When the weather computer fails…

via Reddit

 

via Reddit

 

 

 

 

Boy Scouts accept gay boys through the back door

 

Via Reddit.

 

 

via Paul Knox.

via Alice Sunshine.

via John J. Bulger

via DwightCD

 

hornflips via Reddit

 

 

The New York Times, 9/4/75

 

via me.me

New Haven Register, via Reddit

The Tampa Tribune 8/7/79

View post on imgur.com

 

 

 

 

 

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, 11/30/2018, via Stephen C. Lattanzi

 

The Editors are the staffers of Columbia Journalism Review.