The best of lower case 2018

Many CJR readers are fans of our weekly showcase of unfortunate, cringe-worthy, or ironic headlines. The year 2018 presented plenty of editorial bloopers, so we decided to compile them for an end-of-year compilation.

Enjoy this year’s best of lower case:

Robots don't understand why truncation of this headline here is funny. pic.twitter.com/tRu5R3BJty — It's the most Mikerful time of the year (@MikeCimetta) April 17, 2018

High school students are having sex at the lowest rates in decades https://t.co/l4sziAyOWe — MarketWatch (@MarketWatch) June 14, 2018

Every once in a great while, the juxtaposition of journalism and website templates can create poetry https://t.co/1GZlTxnRc5 pic.twitter.com/rv2hdGgvCF — Joshua Benton (@jbenton) May 21, 2018

oh my god they’re killing the customers pic.twitter.com/33y24a7XcP — dan mentos (@DanMentos) April 9, 2018

a lifetime of blessings to @Husbandknife for pointing this out lololololol pic.twitter.com/MT7upNKGrq — Yours truly, Melissa (@Buote) April 25, 2018

A newspaper had an unfortunate, yet funny headline typo about last night's Heat-NETS game. http://t.co/0iIX4kFfOL pic.twitter.com/lze3c3WWVt — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) May 7, 2014

That’s a terrible surprise pic.twitter.com/2jCyWvwLEn — Jensen Karp (@JensenClan88) May 27, 2018

A timely reminder for all print-publishing folk errywhere: Beware the Gutter™ pic.twitter.com/ANVMmGKFb3 — Adolfo Aranjuez (@adolfo_ae) April 26, 2018

sarahmichelle via Reddit

And the winner of the 2018 most inappropriate product placement in a newspaper goes to the @Herald_ie pic.twitter.com/85qJUgqNSQ — Tony Groves (@Trickstersworld) February 19, 2018

ano = anus

año = year

Tildes matter.

So does diversity in a newsroom. https://t.co/Ty5ckbL5tq — ǝlʇʇʎl ɐssılǝɯ (@melissalyttle) June 30, 2018

All the important stories. pic.twitter.com/KPw1zhN3yw — Justin E. Ray (@jray05) April 3, 2018

via Reddit

When the weather computer fails…

via Reddit

via Reddit

The @latimes has been in the news a lot lately. But today, they misspelled Los Angeles in a headline. pic.twitter.com/U1AIryfg0O — Gabriel Kahn (@gabekahn) January 30, 2018

The Editors are the staffers of Columbia Journalism Review.