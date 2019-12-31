The best of lowercase

Many of our readers enjoy our lowercase series where we highlight unfortunate moments in news. From bad typos to accidents in TV news, check out a compilation of some of the best bloopers in media.

A team of people were paid to produce this pic.twitter.com/yE8G5yZWFc — Christian Borys (@ItsBorys) July 19, 2019

Does he hold a lottery or pic.twitter.com/BS8rSCakwI — Thickie Don (@AstrosCounty) June 5, 2019

Funny headline. ‘7000 cops sensitised about sexual harassment online’ could have been better. Just saying pic.twitter.com/J8zu7D0PzZ — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) April 12, 2019

Via FTVLive

Swervin' on that surfboart pic.twitter.com/OskAc0RgJF — Gerron Jordan (@GerronJordan) April 23, 2019

No seriously WFAA used a picture of a strip club called the Emergency Room on a story about how not to get gouged at the emergency room. pic.twitter.com/PKWWWyCcot — Txnewsprincess (@txnewsprincess) April 25, 2019

Congratulations to Auburn pic.twitter.com/meSCKLkWth — FREE JAHVON QUINERLY (@HunterLJohnson) March 18, 2019

😂 what an unfortunate end to that headline. pic.twitter.com/p60Y5uE8nD — nathan coker (@ncavalanche) February 10, 2019

Just lol'd at unfortunate headline-picture combination pic.twitter.com/TAMFC1VWKp — Josie Ensor (@Josiensor) February 16, 2019

via FTVLive

This is like when a newspaper puts TKTK in the headline 👋🏻 ⁦@Twitter⁩ pic.twitter.com/QbZ0PT6JjB — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) February 27, 2019

Meanwhile in Australia… (Australian Newspaper Mistakes DMX For Run-DMC Legend DMC) 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/VzEdxEYQCL — Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) January 29, 2019

BREAKING: Cumming man threatened to attack White House, authorities say https://t.co/mIt5qg0NNT — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) January 16, 2019

