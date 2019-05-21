Headlines editors probably wish they could take back

a

Tuesday, May 21st, 2019

Secretly recorded video underscores months-long threat to Austrian media

By Martin Goillandeau and Makana Eyre

On Friday, May 17, the German newspaper, Süddeutsche Zeitung, published a secretly recorded video. In it, Austria’s vice chancellor, Heinz-Christian Strache, speaks of his wish to re-design the country’s media environment so that it resembles Hungary, a country where the...