Headlines editors probably wish they could take back

IN THIS WEEK’S LOWERCASE…
The BBC Breaking News ticker broke earlier pic.twitter.com/WxavGY8pxg
— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 9, 2018
Goodbye, Mark… pic.twitter.com/gpj0AazEEh
— Tony Krackeler (@TonyKrackeler) July 17, 2018
this fuck-up is so pure it makes me weep pic.twitter.com/JOHHioqIAF
— Jon Hanrahan (@hanrahanrahanra) July 10, 2018
I wonder what racial slur Louisville will go with for the new stadium name. #GoCards #PapaJohns pic.twitter.com/4kVVafkOZn
— Leo Buckley (@L3Buck) July 13, 2018
Have a headline you want to share? Snap a photo and email it to editors@cjr.org or tweet it to us @CJR.
Want to see more regrettable headlines? Check out the Lower Case archives.
ICYMI: “My heart dropped into my stomach… The managing editor grabbed a baseball bat”