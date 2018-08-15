Most Americans think platforms should stop filtering news

Whether giant social platforms like Google, Facebook and Twitter should filter (or censor) content on their networks is the subject of much debate, thanks in part to notorious conspiracy theorist and nutritional supplement-peddler Alex Jones of Infowars, who has seen his video diatribes and pages removed by YouTube, Facebook, Spotify, and Pinterest, but not by Twitter. In that context, a look at public attitudes towards such behavior seems particularly timely, and that’s exactly what the Knight Foundation and Gallup have come up with in a study published this morning.

For the survey, “Major Internet Companies as News Editors,” Knight (which also funds CJR) and Gallup asked more than 2,000 US adults for their opinions on whether the platforms are doing a good job of delivering the news, whether they need to change, and if so, how. The good news is that more than half of those surveyed said they believe internet companies in general help people become better informed about the world around them. The bad news is that about 85 percent feel the platforms aren’t doing enough to stop the spread of misinformation.

What exactly does stopping misinformation mean, in the eyes of users? Platforms removing more content from bad actors like Alex Jones, right? Apparently not. More than 60 percent of those surveyed said they were concerned that removing or excluding content from news feeds gives people “a biased picture of the news,” and restrict the expression of certain viewpoints. About 80 percent said internet companies should show all users the same information from the same news organizations—in other words, no filtering whatsoever.

Then there’s the real kicker: Almost 80 percent of those who responded to the survey said they believe internet companies should be regulated like traditional media—although it’s not clear exactly what they meant by this. Newspapers aren’t subject to a lot of regulation about what kind of content they can publish, apart from obscenity rules. Broadcasters are regulated and licensed by the FCC, but in general, the mainstream press are free to publish misinformation in much the same way that Facebook is, with one very important difference: They can be sued for slander or defamation, and Facebook can’t.

That’s because the major web platforms such as Facebook are protected by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which insulates them from legal liability for things their users post. This is a protection that isn’t available to traditional media outlets (except for user content hosted on their websites). Some critics, including members of Congress, have mused out loud about either watering down the protection Section 230 provides, or possibly removing it altogether. It sounds as though many of those who were surveyed by Knight and Gallup would support such a change, although the web companies argue losing this protection would make it almost impossible for them to stay in business.

Mathew Ingram is CJR's chief digital writer. Previously, he was a senior writer with Fortune magazine. He has written about the intersection between media and technology since the earliest days of the commercial internet. His writing has been published in The Washington Post and the Financial Times as well as Reuters and Bloomberg.