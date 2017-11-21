After months of the president attacking CNN, calling its reporting “fake news” and retweeting a video of himself body-slamming a figure with the network’s logo for a head, the US Department of Justice is suing to block the acquisition of CNN’s parent company, Time Warner, by AT&T. The lawsuit, filed Monday, argues that the newly formed company would likely “use its control of Time Warner’s popular programming as a weapon to harm competition.”
The move by the Justice Department breaks from a traditionally lax approach to media mergers, signaling that the days in which a giant like Comcast could acquire NBCUniversal may be over. AT&T, one of the country’s largest telecom providers, already owns DirecTV. Adding Time Warner properties, which include Warner Bros. Studio, HBO, TNT, and CNN, to its stable would create a company with what The New York Times called “an unrivaled ability to reach consumers through news and entertainment programming.”
Consolidation of media properties is a long-running, and disturbing, trend, and some industry critics cheered the DOJ’s decision, at least at face value. But the specter of political interference looms over the move, muddling any conversation about possible consumer harm. Speaking at a press conference on Monday evening, AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson addressed the elephant in the room: “There’s been a lot of reporting and speculation whether this is all about CNN, and frankly I don’t know. But nobody should be surprised that the question keeps coming up because we’ve been witnessing such an abrupt change in the application of antitrust law here. But the bottom line is that we cannot and we will not be party to any agreement that would even give the perception of compromising the First Amendment protections to the press.”
The White House and DOJ have denied that the president’s antipathy toward CNN played any role in the decision to block the deal, but the unusual move by antitrust regulators has raised concerns that Trump may have influenced the decision, even if only through his Twitter tirades against CNN. AT&T has said it will defend the deal in court, and the case will be closely watched by those trying to determine whether the move represents a genuine change in approach by regulators or a disturbing breach of judicial independence by a president bent on political revenge.
- The lay of the land: “There are two competing narratives about what’s going on,” writes CNN’s Brian Stelter. “The first point of view is that the Justice Department is intervening to protect consumers. The countervailing point of view is that political games are being played.”
- Trump’s interference: Last week, The Washington Post’s editorial board argued that “the White House has put itself in a position where the nation may reasonably presume bad faith. If it wants trust, it must now earn it.”
- Meanwhile, at the FCC… : Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai plans to “fully dismantle the agency’s Obama-era net neutrality regulations,” reports Politico’s Margaret Harding McGill.
- More deregulation: As the Justice Department sues to prevent the AT&T Time Warner deal, the FCC has rolled back rules blocking media mergers, making it easier for Sinclair Broadcasting to complete its purchase of Tribune stations. The Washington Post’s Brian Fung has an overview.
