Amid an election and an uprising, Belarus cracks down on protesters and journalists

In May, authorities in Belarus arrested Sergei Tikhanovsky, a popular YouTuber who used his videos to shine a light on living conditions in the former Soviet country that’s often been called “Europe’s last dictatorship.” Tikhanovsky had signaled his intention to challenge Alexander Lukashenko, “Europe’s last dictator,” in an upcoming presidential election. Supporters of Tikhanovsky took to the streets; some brandished slippers in reference to a video in which one of Tikhanovsky’s interlocutors likened Lukashenko to a cockroach. With Tikhanovsky in jail, his wife, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, decided to run in his place. Tikhanovsky wasn’t the only opposition candidate that officials barred from the ballot, but they allowed Tikhanovskaya to compete, seemingly as a sexist joke. (In May, Lukashenko said during a campaign stop that a woman president “would collapse, poor thing.”) The joke backfired; Tikhanovskaya’s campaign quickly gained momentum. In late July, she addressed the biggest political rally in Belarusian history. “I don’t need power,” she said. “But my husband is behind bars. I had to hide my children. I’m sick of putting up with it.”

The election was held on Sunday. Officials swiftly announced that Lukashenko had won with 80 percent of the vote. (At least one US headline uncritically parroted that pronouncement, and Twitter objected.) Protesters poured into the streets of Minsk, the capital of Belarus, and other cities nationwide to decry electoral fraud, and Tikhanovskaya refused to accept the result. Then, yesterday, she disappeared. Concern for her safety—exacerbated by Belarus’s long history of disappearing dissidents—spread among foreign officials and reporters online; Christopher Miller, who covers Eastern Europe for BuzzFeed, reported that even Tikhanovskaya’s staff didn’t know where she was. Earlier today, it emerged that Tikhanovskaya had arrived safely in Lithuania, a neighboring democracy. She said she’d fled Belarus of her own accord.

ICYMI: MSNBC public editor: A strained symbiosis with Obama

Last night, protests against the election “result” continued. So far, Belarusian law enforcement have met demonstrators with violence, including the use of tear gas and rubber bullets; according to Abdujalil Abdurasulov, of the BBC, officers hauled some of them into vans and beat them. At least one protester has died. The Lukashenko regime hasn’t just engaged in physical repression; it also appears to have crippled Belarus’s communications infrastructure, blocking the internet, cellphone signals, and even landlines and VPNs, which are commonly used to circumvent web blockages. Speaking yesterday, Lukashenko blamed the outages on distributed denial of service attacks originating from abroad, but there’s currently little reason to trust that explanation. “The truth of what’s going on in Belarus isn’t really knowable right now,” Alp Toker, director of NetBlocks, a group that tracks internet outages globally, told Wired. “But there’s no indication of a DDoS attack. It can’t be ruled out, but there’s no external sign of it that we see.”

Inevitably, journalists have been affected by all this. Belarus has long had a dire information climate—last year, the Committee to Protect Journalists rated it the ninth-most censored country on earth; this year, Reporters Without Borders ranked it 153rd out of 180 countries on its World Press Freedom Index—but things seem to have gotten worse in the runup to the election. Between May and the end of July, Belarusian authorities arrested more than 40 journalists; meanwhile, Lukashenko personally accused the BBC and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, an editorially-independent broadcaster that is funded by the US government, of fomenting unrest, and said they should be kicked out of the country. In the days leading up to the vote, officials detained three reporters with Current Time, an RFE/RL service; journalists from TV Rain, an independent Russian outlet; and Alexander Burakov, a correspondent with the German broadcaster Deutsche Welle. Burakov spent his birthday in jail.

On Sunday night, as protests against Lukashenko’s victory declaration flared, at least four Russian journalists were jailed in Minsk. One of them, Maxim Solopov, a reporter with the independent outlet Meduza, has not been heard from since. Earlier today, in a post headlined “Gone without a trace,” Solopov’s colleagues laid out his last known movements. “Meduza telephoned every police station, detention center, and hospital in Minsk,” as well as various Belarusian officials and the foreign ministries of Russia and Latvia, Solopov’s colleagues wrote. “Despite these efforts, after more than 24 hours, we know virtually nothing about what happened.” A witness said that police beat Solopov during his arrest. According to CPJ, Mstyslav Chernov, a photographer with the AP, and Anton Starikov and Dimitri Lasenko, of the Russian site Daily Storm, were also beaten on Sunday. Yesterday, officers shot Nataliya Lyubneuskaya, of the independent news site Nasha Niva, with a rubber bullet.

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

There are parallels between the threats to reporters in Belarus and the way US law enforcement officers have targeted journalists covering the recent protests in Minnesota, New York, Oregon, and elsewhere. Since President Trump took office, media watchers have often remarked that his abuse of the press has emboldened the world’s autocrats to behave likewise. That view, while sometimes correct, has often been ahistorical; Trump didn’t invent threats to the US media, and Lukashenko and his ilk have never needed emboldening. Instead, it’s more useful to view the present domestic threats as a wake-up call. Belarus, of course, is far less free than the US. Still, the global press-freedom fight is, in many ways, one fight, from Minneapolis to Minsk, and it merits sustained attention—regardless of who the US president is, and beyond individual flashpoints like stolen elections. If democracy dies in darkness, authoritarianism thrives in it.

Below, more on Belarus and global press freedom:



Other notable stories:

ICYMI: Stop calling racist rhetoric a ‘dog whistle’

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR’s newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.