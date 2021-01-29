Warning signs from the Biden-Trump split screen

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden signed a suite of executive orders that transformed US climate-change policy. He mandated a pause on new oil and gas leases of federal land; instituted a major push to replace gas vehicles in the federal fleet with electric ones; directed agencies to eliminate fossil-fuel subsidies; set climate as a central pillar of foreign and security policy; and established ambitious national goals for emissions targets, land and sea conservation, and green jobs. That night, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes led off his show with a detailed discussion of the orders, which he called “the most sweeping, ambitious climate-action agenda ever implemented in this country, by far.” It had been, he declared, “a good day in the life of the nation.” He then interviewed the Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a key advocate of the Green New Deal: “I’m feeling extraordinarily encouraged,” she said.

Biden’s orders were, indeed, a very big deal. Most of Hayes’s colleagues and rivals across prime-time cable news, however, didn’t afford the story the same degree of focus. On MSNBC and CNN, the climate news mostly came up behind segments on the rancid state of the Republican Party, Donald Trump’s forthcoming impeachment trial, fresh warnings about the threat of domestic terrorism, and the pandemic. (Sean Hannity, of Fox News, did open with the climate orders, but only so he could accuse the “liberal, extremist, socialist Democratic Party” of foisting another job-killing nightmare on America.) It wasn’t just an ignoring-the-climate-crisis problem: in these key early days of Biden’s presidency, he has had to compete with his predecessor for the media spotlight to an extent that appears unprecedented in recent history.

Since Biden took office last week, we have seen prominent, penetrating coverage of his policy agenda. And it’s fair to say that much of the ongoing Trump reporting has been urgent (we’re less than a month out from an attempted coup; Trump supporters pose a threat to democracy and to the physical safety of American citizens and their elected representatives). A split-screen approach to the news is clearly necessary right now, and will likely remain so for a while. But to get that right requires careful balance—something that major outlets tend to struggle with. It happened again yesterday: Biden signed executive orders aimed at expanding access to healthcare and abortion; most every prime-time news show led with a dispatch from Trumpland. There was coverage of Marjorie Taylor Greene, the QAnon-friendly congresswoman from Georgia who, we learned this week, openly advocated violence against senior Democrats, harassed the school-shooting survivor David Hogg, and suggested that the 2018 wildfires in California may have been started by a laser beam from space. Reporters followed Matt Gaetz, a pro-Trump Republican congressman, as he traveled to Wyoming to campaign against his colleague Liz Cheney, one of ten Republicans in the House who voted for Trump’s impeachment. There were stories of Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, visiting Florida to kiss Trump’s ring at Mar-a-Lago. And pieces on aggrieved Trump fans continue to appear in abundance. We’ve seen some interviews with Biden supporters about their hopes and fears, but not to the same extent. Republican complicity with Trump is an important ongoing theme, but misplaced attention on malevolent virality-seekers can sometimes do more harm than good.

At the moment, the Republican Party’s grip on media is tighter than its hold on institutional or popular power. As the press critic Eric Boehlert has often argued, the “number one rule” of the Beltway press is that “every news cycle begins with the same premise, what are Republicans angry about today?” That standard has warped coverage of Biden: as I wrote on Monday, much reporting on his legislative agenda has been framed around the false idea that, if he can’t persuade certain Republicans to back his proposals, he will have failed to “unify” the country. And Biden’s low-key style is apparently starting to bore some journalists, not ten days after the pundit class universally hailed it as refreshing. “Biden’s first full week in office has showcased an almost jarring departure from his predecessor’s chaotic style,” the Washington Post’s Matt Viser wrote on Wednesday, in an article that described Biden’s presidency as “9-to-5,” “tightly scripted,” and light on tweets. While many found Trump’s chaos unsettling, Viser wrote, “it is unclear for now whether Biden’s more restrained style is an antidote or an overcorrection.”

When we have to devote time to numerous important stories at once, keeping focus becomes essential. We need, as the media watcher Dan Froomkin wrote last week, to unlearn the Trump-era ideas that the president should set the agenda, and that the Oval Office must feed us constantly. A press driven by outrage favors attention-hijackers like Trump and Greene, giving them oxygen even when we believe that we’re calling them out. It’s still early in Biden’s presidency, but it seems that we have not collectively moved on—and Trump isn’t even back on social media yet. The climate, alas, doesn’t have a Twitter account.

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR's newsletter The Media Today.