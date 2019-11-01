Britain’s tired press looks for distractions

Britain was supposed to be out of the European Union today. Depending on which newspaper you read, that would have meant moving into a bright, unshackled future, or a desperate economic hellscape. The words “October 31” rang through the country’s media for months, accompanied by dire warnings from right-wing politicians that if the deed wasn’t done by then, there would be civil unrest; Boris Johnson, the prime minister, said that he’d rather be “dead in a ditch” than keep Britain in the EU a day past Halloween. But the departure date is now set for January 31 (or sooner, if politicians can pass an exit deal before then); in the interim, Britain will have an election, on December 12, to try and break the impasse. That means six weeks of relentless campaign coverage. Some outlets, fatigued by now, are desperately trying to focus elsewhere.

Even right-wing tabloids—reliable agitators for Brexit—haven’t mustered the energy to scream about it being November and Britain still being in Europe. The anticipated front-page fury (previously expressed in terms of “MUTINEERS,” “BETRAYAL,” and “THE WILL OF THE PEOPLE”) hasn’t materialized. Instead, The Sun, Britain’s best-read tabloid, rails this morning against Jeremy Kyle, a daytime TV host (a lower-rent Jerry Springer) whose show was canceled this year after a participant died. (The Sun: “Kyle bile even more vile.”) The Daily Star—which briefly banned the word “Brexit” in March because it had grown too tiresome—also has Kyle on its front page, dressed as Shrek for Halloween (“KYLE IS AN OGRE”), as well as a story decrying a British university for banning sombreros from costume parties. The Daily Mirror, a left-wing tabloid, centered John Bercow—the former (as of yesterday) House of Commons speaker best known to American journalists for shouting “ORDDDEERRRRR” in bemusing viral videos—demanding £1 million to appear on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, a British reality-TV show. (Producers said no.)

Of course, it’s impossible to fully avoid Brexit in British political media these days, much like it’s impossible to avoid Donald Trump in the US. Yesterday, the unstoppable force met the immovable object as Trump phoned LBC, a talk-radio station, to offer support on a show hosted by his friend Nigel Farage, Brexiteer-in-chief. “It’s October 31, the day we were told over and over again we would be leaving the European Union, and we’re not, so I was a bit disappointed by that,” Farage said on air. “But I was cheered up because I got a very important phone call from someone. Let’s call him Donald from Washington, shall we?” Farage lobbed soft-ball questions that would make Jeanine Pirro blush, as Trump rambled repetitively about the Queen (“a great, great woman”), Boris Johnson (“He’s the Trump! He’s the Trump!”), and his grievances with NATO, Democrats, and the press. The interview made news: Trump warned that Johnson’s proposed Brexit deal will complicate efforts to strike a UK–US trade deal, and urged Johnson to team up with Farage in the coming election (“I think it would be a great thing”). The latter suggestion wound up on the front pages of several major papers this morning.

As the campaign progresses, Brexit is likely to dominate coverage. But it won’t be the only story—in particular, the future of Britain’s free-to-use National Health Service will be prominent, too. Yesterday, we got a preview of that battle: the Mirror’s front page warned that Johnson can’t be trusted to protect the NHS; the right-wing Daily Mail countered with a poll showing voters trust Johnson with it than more than they trust his opponent, Jeremy Corbyn, the left-wing leader of Britain’s Labour Party. Still, Corbyn will be foremost among those urging the media to change the subject from Brexit (not least because his position on it is confused). Launching his campaign yesterday, he pleaded with reporters to be nice to him: “I ask our media, as good journalists, to just report what we say,” he said, as party activists roared in approval. (Good journalists sensed menacing undertones; Corbyn is a long-term antagonist of the mainstream press.)

There’s a lot of vitriol flying around Britain right now. Election coverage will expose it, at best; exacerbate it, at worst. Rod Liddle—a columnist for The Spectator, a mainstream conservative magazine that Boris Johnson used to edit—wrote this week that parents should stop their kids from voting, and that elections should be held on days when “Muslims are forbidden to do anything on pain of hell,” to help Johnson’s Conservatives win. Liddle’s language was extreme, and, one fears, it’s more likely to prove a taste of things to come than an aberration.

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR's newsletter The Media Today.