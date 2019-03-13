Metaphors flow as Britain screws up Brexit, again

Yesterday, after British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal went up in flames (again), The New York Times accidentally published pre-prepared copy outlining both, opposing outcomes of the latest Brexit vote, as if both had actually happened. Successive paragraphs—separated by the word “or” on a line of its own—referred, respectively to “Parliament’s second rejection of the plan” and its “surprise approval.” Clearly, someone forgot to delete the latter. Scott Bryan, the British journalist who spotted the flub and put it on Twitter, asked: “What if the world just split in two and we are now living in two dimensions?”

The Times’s choose-your-own-Brexit-adventure moment is a convenient metaphor for a process that could still plausibly go in any number of totally contradictory directions before Britain leaves the European Union—or doesn’t—in 16 days. After months of legislative gridlock, journalists covering Brexit are running out of new things to say and trite ways to say them. “In previous Theresa May stories we’ve already used Groundhog Day, high noon, crunch time, cliff edge, cockroach/nuclear winter, Maybot, dead woman walking, wounded she-elephant,” the Times’s Ellen Barry tweeted. “Running out of metaphors. Will pay cash.” Robert Peston, the political editor of Britain’s ITV, went with a Game of Thrones comparison—that, too, felt tired. May herself offered up a metaphor by losing her voice and addressing Parliament in a hoarse whisper yesterday. Many outlets prominently mentioned it; The Sun, a well-read British tabloid, this morning splashed the headline “CROAKY HORROR SHOW.” It wasn’t a good pun, or a new reference. In 2017, May famously coughed her way through an excruciating speech.

May’s lost voice symbolized her loss of control over the Brexit process, which is now more or less in the hands of Parliament. In the UK, several major newspapers spelled that out. The Guardian hailed “The day May lost control”; The Financial Times and the i used similar wording in front-page headlines. Many US outlets took uncertainty as their lead theme. The Times’s Stephen Castle described Britain “hurtling into unknown political territory.” An AP article by Jill Lawless and Raf Casert painted a picture of “chaos and doubt.” Its headline? “May Day.”

What happens next? As Jack Blanchard, who writes Politico’s daily UK newsletter, wrote this morning: “We don’t know. I don’t know, you don’t know, they don’t know. She [May] definitely doesn’t know. Seriously, nobody knows. We just don’t know.” Blanchard, to his credit, gamely outlined how the next few days could pan out. British lawmakers will vote today to rule out—or not—the prospect of quitting the EU without a transition deal. (Confusingly, May seems to be asking her colleagues to both oppose no deal and leave it on the table for future leverage; perhaps she took a leaf from the Times’s book.) If no deal is ruled out, lawmakers will vote tomorrow on the terms of an extension to the Brexit process. An extension, however, is not entirely in Britain’s control—it would need to be approved by all 27 other EU member states. That outcome, itself, is hard to predict: a CNN flowchart mapping out possible ways forward peters out into question marks.

So far today, British Brexit headlines are trading in ifs, expected to’s, and would-be’s. Early this morning, the government confirmed that it would, in the event of a no-deal Brexit, temporarily stop checking goods crossing between Northern Ireland (part of the UK) and the Republic of Ireland (part of the EU)—a key sticking point in the Brexit deadlock. That eventuality would, officials conceded, give smugglers free rein. The announcement saw journalists reach, once again, for the metaphors; it would, they wrote, effectively amount to a customs “honesty box” (an honor system). Metaphors, increasingly, are all we have to go on.

How we got here: If, for some reason, you want to revisit coverage of previous Brexit false dawns, I wrote about UK media reaction after May first struck her deal, in November, and US media reaction after she canceled a vote on it, in December.

Stupid people and journalists: Before yesterday’s vote, Geoffrey Cox, Britain’s attorney general, stood up in Parliament to offer legal advice on the last-minute tweaks to May’s deal. While Cox voted for the deal, his advice helped kill it among his colleagues. A government minister told the Financial Times ’s George Parker and Sebastian Payne that Cox erred by putting a criticism of the deal right at the end of his advice, where “stupid people and journalists would easily see it.”

Backstop to the future: Cox’s advice concerned the “backstop,” a controversial mechanism in May’s deal that would prevent a “hard border” on the island of Ireland, whatever happens with Brexit. If you’ve seen the term but don’t know what it means, the AP has an explainer .

What is Labour’s stance? Britain’s opposition Labour Party seems to change course from one day to the next. Under pressure from many rank-and-file members, the party’s leadership recently backed a second referendum on Brexit. As BuzzFeed’s Mark Di Stefano notes , that story was Sky News’s most viral political story of the past six months. But Jeremy Corbyn, Labour’s leader, did not mention a second vote in his rebuttal of May yesterday, and a party spokesperson this morning suggested pushing for one is not a top priority.



Other notable stories:

