Boris Johnson and Brexit come out of cold storage

Britain still has Boris Johnson as its prime minister. In the country’s national election, his Conservative Party thrashed the opposition Labour Party, securing a comfortable majority in Parliament and making it highly likely that Brexit will happen. His victory, marked by a speech in which he gleefully repeated misleading claims, was ushered in by political manipulation and an inadequate press. Partisan outlets—in Britain’s case, newspapers, not cable news—shouted louder than ever, and even the media’s referees were bludgeoned by bad-faith campaign tactics. Misinformation abounded and fair questions were cast as partisan hit jobs. Trust—already at a low ebb across all Britain’s institutions—took a hit.

As is par for the course with elections these days, the specter of Russian intervention loomed—but, as Adam Satariano and Amie Tsang, of the New York Times, put it this week, “a surprising amount” of bad behavior “has come from the political parties and candidates themselves.” Labour contributed, as did the Liberal Democrats, a centrist party that distributed mock local newspapers and forged an email to make a reporter look dishonest. It was Johnson’s Conservatives, however, who muddied the truth the most brazenly. During the first televised debate, the Conservative Party used its Twitter account to “fact-check” Jeremy Corbyn, Johnson’s rival. In ads, the Conservatives clipped footage to make a senior Labour politician look foolish and to make senior BBC journalists appear supportive of Johnson’s talking points. (Facebook and Google took the latter down after the BBC complained.) Sources even told reporters that an opposition activist had punched a Conservative Party aide; the reporters shared that as news, but a video later showed that there was no such punch. During an interview, Johnson seized a journalist’s phone and put it in his pocket.

At least he actually did that interview. Johnson dodged sit-downs on the BBC and ITV—after every other party leader had already taken part. He stood up Andrew Neil, a notoriously forensic BBC interviewer, who said, “The prime minister of our nation will, at times, have to stand up to President Trump, President Putin, President Xi of China; it was surely not expecting too much that he spend half an hour standing up to me.” When Johnson skipped a climate debate, on Channel 4, the hosts put a melting ice sculpture in his place. (Channel 4 rejected Johnson’s proposal that he send a surrogate. One turned up anyway, bringing along a camera crew to capture the faux scandal of producers turning him away.) On Wednesday, a journalist with ITV’s breakfast show tracked Johnson down at a milk factory. Johnson hid in a fridge to avoid questions. The Conservatives categorically denied that he hid in a fridge.

It wasn’t an easy election to cover, but there were also avoidable journalistic missteps. The BBC, always a magnet for flak, took even more than usual. It was blamed (rightly) for letting Johnson wriggle away from Neil. Labour said that Corbyn had only faced Neil on the pretense that Johnson had already confirmed that he, too, would do so, and it was not the first time that Labour, and left-wing commentators, had accused the BBC of failing to ensure a level playing field. Early in the campaign, the BBC admitted that it made a mistake when it cut a clip of Johnson extolling truth in politics to remove people laughing at him. This week, a BBC political reporter said on air that Johnson “so deserves” a Parliamentary majority and Laura Kuenssberg, the political editor, reported that absentee votes—which are verified ahead of time but are meant to remain confidential until election night—looked “grim” for Labour. Both comments sparked widespread online outrage; the BBC was forced to deny that Kuenssberg had breached electoral law by reporting the unofficial word of party officials who were present during the verification of the early votes.

As election day neared, Britain seemed to have lost faith in honest reporting. The Yorkshire Evening Post, a local newspaper, received numerous complaints for publishing a picture of a sick child that some thought was faked. James Mitchinson, the top editor, published an open reply to doubters, patiently and meticulously explaining why they were mistaken. (Journalists shared it widely.) “Whatever you do,” Mitchinson urged, “do not believe a stranger on social media who disappears into the night.” The same could have been said for the man who disappeared into the fridge. But Britain chose to elect him prime minister anyway.

