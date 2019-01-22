BuzzFeed’s Trump–Cohen scoop is not dead yet

Late last Thursday, BuzzFeed dropped a bombshell. Reporters Anthony Cormier and Jason Leopold—who have blazed a trail reporting on Trump’s business ties to Russia—wrote that the president told Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about plans for a Trump Tower in Moscow, and that Robert Mueller learned of the directive thanks to witness testimony and corroborating documents from inside the Trump Organization.

While no other outlet could confirm BuzzFeed’s reporting, the story fed a frantic news cycle through Friday. Impeachment talk swelled as Congressional Democrats demanded answers. Late in the day, however, the tone dramatically changed. Peter Carr—the Mueller spokesperson known in some circles as “Mr. No Comment”—took the rare step not just of commenting, but of actively denying parts of the story. “BuzzFeed’s description of specific statements to the special counsel’s office, and characterization of documents and testimony obtained by this office, regarding Michael Cohen’s congressional testimony are not accurate,” Carr said. Suddenly, the prevailing question in coverage was not whether BuzzFeed had finally nailed Trump, but whether its story could be trusted at all.

ICYMI: A problematic USA Today scoop about people in prison amid government shutdown

As details of Cormier and Leopold’s reporting process emerged, some of the steps they said they took invited scrutiny. On Sunday, CNN’s Brian Stelter took Cormier and Ben Smith, BuzzFeed’s editor, to task over what he called their “shockingly casual” request for comment—showing on screen an email (provided by BuzzFeed) in which Leopold told Carr only the story’s headline contention, without mentioning the supporting claim that Mueller knows about it and has evidence to back it up. Stelter’s colleague Oliver Darcy, meanwhile, pointed out that it wasn’t immediately clear whether Cormier or Leopold had seen any of that evidence themselves: Cormier said they had not, whereas Leopold suggested they had. Speaking to Stelter on Sunday, Cormier declined to clear that up, citing his duty to protect sources.

The statement from Mueller’s office, however, also raises questions. Its existence, in defiance of a tight-lipped norm, gives it undeniable weight; as the Post reported, it was viewed inside the Justice Department as “a huge step, and one that would have been taken only if the special counsel’s office viewed the story as almost entirely incorrect.” But commentators should be careful not to treat the special counsel’s office—whose inner workings are opaque—as the infallible, benevolent voice of God. In any case, the statement neither kills the central essence of the story (it does not take a position on whether Trump did, in fact, tell Cohen to lie), nor specifies exactly what Mueller thinks BuzzFeed got wrong.

Just as the breathless early coverage of BuzzFeed’s story was over the top, so, too, were reports of its death. As the Post’s Aaron Blake put it on Friday, “Just like we shouldn’t jump to too many conclusions about BuzzFeed’s report, we shouldn’t just assume it was completely botched based upon one denial, no matter how authoritative the denier.” BuzzFeed could not be clearer that it stands by the entirety of its reporting, and so its story is still very much alive.

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

As unsatisfying as it sounds, the most sensible position is to wait and see how this one plays out—even if that means leaving the 24-hour news beast unfed. A tweet by NYU Professor Jay Rosen still resonates two days after he wrote it: “There’s missing information here, and until it comes out having an opinion is hazardous.”

Below, more on BuzzFeed’s story:



Other notable stories:

ICYMI: A magazine’s unlikely rebirth in Sri Lanka

Disclosure: Jon Allsop, the writer of this article, worked for BuzzFeed on a three-month internship in 2017. This note has been added since this article was first published.

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR's newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.