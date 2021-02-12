In China, journalists are targets and collateral

A year ago next week, under President Trump, the State Department designated five Chinese media outlets—official mouthpieces of their country, with bureaus in the United States—as missions of a foreign government. The next day, China responded by kicking out three reporters for the Wall Street Journal, a move that doubled as retaliation for an opinion headline in the Journal declaring China “the real sick man of Asia.” The Trump administration then forced out some sixty journalists working for Chinese state media. China, in turn, ejected almost every American working for the Journal, the New York Times, and the Washington Post, and designated those outlets—as well as Voice of America and Time—foreign missions. As Shen Lu reported for CJR, at least six Chinese citizens working as researchers at US outlets also lost their jobs. The tit-for-tat continued in May, when the US placed stringent time limits on Chinese reporters’ visas, which had previously been open-ended. In September, China declined to renew the press cards of foreign reporters working for CNN, the Journal, Bloomberg News, and Getty Images. Journalists in both countries remain in limbo.

In recent days, a series of developments have reminded us that media-related tensions with China aren’t an exclusively American phenomenon. Last Thursday, a journalism-adjacent spat between China and the United Kingdom burst into the open when the Telegraph, a British newspaper, reported that the British government quietly expelled three Chinese media workers last year, after concluding that they were using their journalistic positions as cover to spy for Beijing. Also last Thursday, Ofcom, Britain’s media regulator, revoked the operating license of China Global Television Network, a Chinese state broadcaster; Ofcom ruled, following a long-term investigation, that CGTN is controlled by the Chinese government in breach of British rules around editorial independence, and had failed to take steps to disentangle itself despite being given “significant time” to do so. Chinese officials described the ruling as “political bullying” and threatened to retaliate. Yesterday, they followed through by banning BBC World News from broadcasting inside China; the BBC had not been widely available before (its distribution was limited mostly to hotels and diplomatic compounds), but the ban also curtailed its footprint in Hong Kong, where RTHK, a public broadcaster, had disseminated BBC World Service radio. Targeting the BBC seemed an obvious choice: Chinese officials had recently reacted furiously to a BBC investigation that unearthed claims of “an organized system of mass rape, sexual abuse, and torture” inside detention camps in Xinjiang, a Chinese province where authorities have been persecuting the Muslim Uighur population. The officials accused the BBC of undermining “Chinese ethnic unity.”

Australian journalists, too, have faced intensifying repression at the hands of the Chinese government. Yang Hengjun, an Australian writer who stands accused of espionage, has been in pre-trial detention in China for more than two years. Last August, Cheng Lei, an Australian citizen who worked as an anchor for CGTN in China, disappeared; CGTN scrubbed its website of her work, and officials later confirmed that she had been detained on national-security grounds. A few weeks later, police interrogated two other Australian journalists—Bill Birtles, of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, and Mike Smith, of the Australian Financial Review—about Cheng, even though neither man knew her well. Fearing that they, too, would be detained, both Birtles and Smith fled; according to the New York Times, “they were the last two correspondents working in China for Australian news outlets.” In December, Chinese authorities arrested Haze Fan, a Bloomberg reporter who is not Australian but is a close friend of Cheng’s. On Monday, China converted Cheng’s detention into an official arrest, and accused her, with no specifics, of leaking state secrets. Australian officials have expressed concern about her treatment and condition; Cheng’s family has called for her release, noting that she is a single mother with two young children based in Melbourne.

The mistreatment of foreign reporters has taken place against a backdrop of worsening conditions for Chinese journalists generally. China was already one of the world’s top jailers of journalists when, early last year, following a brief, surprising window of press freedom, authorities cracked down on independent journalism about the emerging coronavirus pandemic. Police silenced Li Wenliang, a doctor who raised the alarm about COVID-19 before dying of the disease, a year ago this week. Censors scrubbed critical stories from the internet, and four citizen journalists in Wuhan—Chen Qiushi, Li Zehua, Fang Bin, and Zhang Zhan—disappeared. In December, Zhang was sentenced to four years in prison; Fang’s whereabouts are still unknown. Officials also detained Cai Wei, Chen Mei, and a woman named Tang who worked for “Terminus 2049,” a project aimed at preserving censored information, and arrested two filmmakers, Chen Jiaping and Du Bin. Early this year, the government announced that going forward, all journalists (including citizen journalists) must register for official accreditation. According to Fabian Kretschmer, of Deutsche Welle, authorities will start reviewing journalists’ professional and personal social-media histories as part of the accreditation process—a “seemingly small change” that will “likely have lasting consequences” since newsrooms and independent journalists alike have used social media as a way of circumventing the official censorship apparatus.

China’s anti-press menace has also projected outward from the mainland. Last year, the government imposed a draconian new security law in Hong Kong, which has traditionally been an oasis for independent reporting; officials have since used the law to arrest journalists including the pro-democracy media magnate Jimmy Lai, raid newsrooms, and limit online speech. And, as the Committee to Protect Journalists has observed, Chinese diplomats overseas have increasingly engaged in so-called wolf-warrior diplomacy, a practice that has included making harsh public statements about their host countries’ news outlets; last year, for instance, the Chinese consulate in Sydney wrote to an Australian newspaper demanding that it praise China’s handling of the pandemic. A similar thing happened again just last week, when a senior Chinese diplomat in the UK scolded an executive from the BBC for “baselessly smearing and vilifying China’s national image” in its reporting from Xinjiang. Going forward, journalists are sure to keep getting trapped in China’s claws during geopolitical disputes. We can also expect that, at home and abroad, they will continue to be targeted for their work in its own right.

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist.