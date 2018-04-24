Politics meet publishing in books by Chozick, Farrow, Goldberg, Tapper

A week after the publication of James Comey’s A Higher Loyalty kicked off a frenzied news cycle, a quartet of political books out today offer additional fodder for political junkies. The books are Amy Chozick’s Chasing Hillary, a memoir of her decade covering two Clinton campaigns; Ronan Farrow’s War on Peace, his look at the changing face of American diplomacy; Jonah Goldberg’s Suicide of the West, an effort by the conservative writer to account for the problems facing western societies; and Jake Tapper’s The Hellfire Club, a fictional account of a deadly conspiracy set in 1954 Washington, DC, with echoes in the present. Farrow (#27), Goldberg (#57), and Chozick (#73) are all in the top 100 bestsellers on Amazon as of this morning (Comey’s remains in the top spot).

Given the endless interest in the 2016 election, Chozick’s memoir of her time on the trail with Hillary Clinton will likely make the most news. Chozick served as The New York Times’s lead reporter on the Clinton campaign, and also covered her 2008 effort during the Democratic primaries. The Washington Post’s book critic Carlos Lozada describes Chasing Hillary as “a buffet-style book—media criticism here, trail reminiscences there, political analysis and assorted recollections from Chozick’s own past tossed throughout.” Media watchers over the weekend quickly picked out Chozick’s reckoning with the role her own paper’s coverage of Clinton’s email scandal played in the closing month of the most recent campaign. She expresses regret for focusing on emails hacked from John Podesta’s account, allowing, in her view, Times reporters to become “puppets in Vladimir Putin’s master plan.” Chozick’s colleague Nick Confessore, who shared a byline with her on several of those stories, pushed back against that idea on Twitter.

The other books out today offer broader perspectives on the current political environment. Farrow, fresh off a Pulitzer win for his Harvey Weinstein bombshell, is promoting his look at the State Department in a time of waning influence and budget cuts. He tells NPR that the crisis didn’t start under Trump: “It’s not unprecedented. This is something that has been a long time coming.” Goldberg, a mainstay at National Review, earned plaudits from The New York Times’s David Brooks, who calls Suicide of the West a “debate-shifting book.” Tapper’s fictional effort is a departure from his role as a CNN anchor, but BuzzFeed’s Ben Smith writes that his thriller “has the best qualities of this sort of historical fiction, which include the winking perspective of the present.”

None of these books will have the impact of Comey’s look back at his time in the FBI and interactions with Donald Trump, but each offers a window into the state of politics in an era in which interest has never been higher. Below, excerpts from the books that offer a peak at their contents.

Pete Vernon is a CJR staff writer. Follow him on Twitter @ByPeteVernon.