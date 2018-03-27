The media today: CNN’s Santorum ‘controversy’ shows the worst of cable news

The dumbest controversy of the week began Sunday, when former Pennsylvania Senator and CNN contributor Rick Santorum responded to Saturday’s national gun control demonstrations. “How about kids instead of looking to someone else to solve their problem, do something about maybe taking CPR classes or trying to deal with situations that when there is a violent shooter that you can actually respond to that,” Santorum said on CNN’s State of the Union.

This comment, patently ridiculous on its face, wouldn’t be worth mentioning if not for the fact that it, and the response to it, crystallizes one of the worst things about cable news. With the 24-hour news cycle demanding a constant stream of content, Santorum’s comment warranted a write-up on CNN’s website. The next day, the network invited David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland shooting who has become one of the most visible advocates of gun control, and his sister Lauren on air to rebut Santorum’s suggestion. The content mill churned on.

Santorum’s initial comments received immediate pushback on State of the Union, and The Washington Post rounded up commentary from doctors arguing against his suggestion. Santorum also earned opprobrium from CNN’s own journalists, with White House Reporter Kaitlin Collins writing simply, “I cannot get over how stupid this is.” The Hollywood Reporter’s Jeremy Barr pointed out the way CNN milked the comments for content, tweeting Monday, “CNN now having commentators discussing the dumbass comments made by a contributor yesterday. A virtuous content circle.”

CNN isn’t alone in its willingness to give airtime to contributors making asinine suggestions, but, perhaps because the network casts itself as the serious voice above the partisan fray, comments made on its shows garner outsized anger. When people get frustrated by the shallowness of cable news, this is the sort of thing they’re talking about: a “controversy” sparked by a network contributor, numerous segments discussing said controversy, and two days of content to feed the beast.

Below, more on the reaction to Santorum’s comments and the state of cable news.

Other notable stories

Pete Vernon is a CJR staff writer. Follow him on Twitter @ByPeteVernon.