The cuts at the Daily News came Monday, and they were as bad as anyone expected. Half the editorial staff gone, Editor in Chief Jim Rich and Managing Editor Kristen Lee both out, and a skeleton crew of around 45 journalists left to report on a city of nearly 9 million people.

The villain in yesterday’s story was the faceless corporate behemoth that owns the News, and while executives at Chicago-based Tronc have proven spectacularly unable to grow and support the outlets in their stable of titles, the reality is that the News has been in trouble for years. The Washington Post’s Paul Farhi writes that in 1988, the paper employed 400 journalists and boasted bureaus throughout the city. Its circulation, which peaked around 3 million, is less than a tenth of that today. As Farhi and others noted, New York City—the media capital of the country—is in danger of becoming a local news desert.

At the turn of the century, newspapers employed 424,900 journalists, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. By mid-2016, that number had been cut by more than 50 percent, with just 183,200 newspaper journalists working. Digital publishers have grown, but they haven’t come close to picking up the slack. In New York, the Times has cut back on metro coverage, The Wall Street Journal trimmed its Greater New York section, local website DNAinfo was shut down, and digital upstarts based in the city are more focused on national news than what’s going on in Queens. The result of all this isn’t just that thousands of reporters are out of a job; it’s that the public is worse off.

Tronc cutting half of New York Daily News staff to focus more on breaking news and less on projects comes at the detriment of New Yorkers. This city needs the hard eye of investigative and project based journalism, and this move shows how little Tronc understands this place. — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) July 23, 2018

At CJR, Editor and Publisher Kyle Pope argues that journalists and those who care about the news need to focus on that second bit if there’s any hope of slowing or reversing the trend. “We need to move away from the arguments that the country should care about laid-off reporters or that the suits should be held to account,” Pope writes. “This can’t be about us.” Instead, we need answers to questions like, “What are the effects on a democracy if local news is no longer in the picture? How is my life as a New Yorker going to be worse now that the Daily News has been so terribly hobbled?”

Daily News opinion editor Josh Greenman provided a tidy answer to that second question in a tweet Monday, noting that the paper, “led the charge to get 9/11 first responders health benefits. Exposed widespread abuse of eviction rules, punishing poor people. Revealed deception and dysfunction in public housing that put kids in danger of lead poisoning. Showed the world the Eric Garner video.”

There will be time to muster outrage over a story that seems like the latest in a local news death spiral, but this morning New Yorkers wake with fewer reporters on the local beat, and that leaves the entire city weakened.

Support from the competition: The New York Post’s editorial board calls the cuts at the NYDN bad news for the city. “We sincerely hope the remaining staff can find a way to turn things around. We want to beat the News, but not like this,” the board writes.

The New York Post’s editorial board calls the cuts at the NYDN bad news for the city. “We sincerely hope the remaining staff can find a way to turn things around. We want to beat the News, but not like this,” the board writes. Undercovering NYC: Politico’s Michael Calderone writes that cuts at the News come “amid growing concerns that New York City, with a population of 8.5 million people, is already underserved when it comes to covering courts, cops and local communities.”

Politico’s Michael Calderone writes that cuts at the News come “amid growing concerns that New York City, with a population of 8.5 million people, is already underserved when it comes to covering courts, cops and local communities.” Empty seats: NY Post Mets reporter Mike Puma tweeted from last night’s game, “Tonight is the first Mets or Yankees game I have ever covered without a Daily News reporter in attendance. An awful day for New York journalism.”

NY Post Mets reporter Mike Puma tweeted from last night’s game, “Tonight is the first Mets or Yankees game I have ever covered without a Daily News reporter in attendance. An awful day for New York journalism.” The mayor weighs in: Bill de Blasio tweeted, “It’s no secret that I’ve disagreed with the Daily News from time to time. But Tronc’s greedy decision to gut the newsroom is bad for government and a disaster for NYC. Tronc should sell the paper to someone committed to local journalism and keeping reporters on the beat.”

Pete Vernon is a CJR staff writer. Follow him on Twitter @ByPeteVernon.