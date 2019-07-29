Dan Coats’s departure and the story of Russian meddling

Donald Trump demands loyalty, so Dan Coats, the director of national intelligence, must have known that things would not end well for him. A little over a year ago, after the president said at a joint news conference with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki that Russia had not tried to influence the 2016 election, Coats released a stern statement to the press: Russia had meddled in 2016, and continued to interfere with American democracy. Days later, in the middle of a live interview in Aspen, NBC’s Andrea Mitchell informed Coats that Trump had invited Putin to the White House. Coats leaned toward Mitchell with an incredulous look, then laughed for several seconds. “Okay,” he said. “That’s gonna be special.” In January, Coats contradicted Trump’s stated views on North Korea, Iran, and ISIS in testimony before the Senate; Trump replied on Twitter that “Intelligence should go back to school.” Coats, by that point, was already living on borrowed time. Yesterday, Trump confirmed that Coats is set to resign. He’ll vacate his post on August 15.

Trump chose someone more sycophantic as Coats’s successor: John Ratcliffe, a conservative Texas Congressman who talked to Trump about the role and, five days later, auditioned during Robert Mueller’s appearance before the House Judiciary Committee. When it was Ratcliffe’s turn at the mic, he yelled that half of Mueller’s report contravened Justice Department guidelines forbidding “extra-prosecutorial commentary” and thus should never have been written. “Donald Trump is not above the law,” Ratcliffe said, “but he damn sure shouldn’t be below the law, which is where volume two of this report puts him.” To finish, he slapped the papers in front of him. According to Jonathan Swan, of Axios, the audience-of-one in the White House was “thrilled.”

ICYMI: The Chuck Todd show

Yesterday, many outlets cited this performance in their stories about Trump picking Ratcliffe to replace Coats. It was proof, reporters said, that Ratcliffe intends to serve Trump as a loyalist. Different scenes from Wednesday’s Mueller hearings, however, might have been more pertinent to the duties Ratcliffe is slated to take on. Mueller stressed, in his opening remarks, that ongoing Russian interference in elections is “among the most serious” problems he has observed during his long career in law enforcement; later, he warned, “They’re doing it as we sit here, and they expect to do it during the next campaign.” At one point, Mueller seemed to address the press, at least implicitly: his report’s conclusions about Russia’s meddling had been “underplayed to a certain extent,” he said.

Russian interference has clear consequences for the press: it involves information warfare, which muddies our attempts to tell citizens the truth, and Russia has succeeded in undermining public confidence in the information ecosystem. Yet after Mueller’s report was made public, most of the political press focused on the part about obstruction of justice—the question of Trump’s role in trying to curtail the investigation into Russian meddling—rather than the meddling itself. That was understandable—the obstruction component of Mueller’s inquiry contained some explosive new evidence. But even after Mueller’s testimony last week, which delivered no breaking news, chatter about optics—and speculation about Mueller’s health—dominated much of the coverage; the ongoing threat of Russian disinformation attacks got lost.

Russia’s efforts to troll our democracy derailed Trump’s relationship with Coats. As several stories put it yesterday, Coats was willing “to speak truth to power”; Ratcliffe may not be. As the president aims to move on from the story, it will be, as ever, the media’s job to pay urgent attention.

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

Below, more on Coats, Ratcliffe, and Russian meddling:

Reality, TV: The Atlantic’s Adam Serwer argues that many political reporters have failed to heed Mueller’s warnings. “The mainstream press has internalized Trump’s own reality-show standards for what counts as a significant political development,” Serwer writes. “All the world is trashy television, and the president and his opposition are merely producers. After three seasons, Russiagate just got old, and the critics got bored with it.”

The Atlantic’s Adam Serwer argues that many political reporters have failed to heed Mueller’s warnings. “The mainstream press has internalized Trump’s own reality-show standards for what counts as a significant political development,” Serwer writes. “All the world is trashy television, and the president and his opposition are merely producers. After three seasons, Russiagate just got old, and the critics got bored with it.” Politicization: Some lawmakers fear that Ratcliffe’s appointment as director would politicize intelligence agencies. His Senate confirmation is “anything but assured,” CNN’s Nicole Gaouette, Jeremy Herb, and Manu Raju report. Yesterday, before the president announced the nomination, Ratcliffe gave a Trump-pleasing interview on Fox News. “What I do know, as a former federal prosecutor, is that it does appear that there were crimes committed during the Obama administration,” he said.

Some lawmakers fear that Ratcliffe’s appointment as director would politicize intelligence agencies. His Senate confirmation is “anything but assured,” CNN’s Nicole Gaouette, Jeremy Herb, and Manu Raju report. Yesterday, before the president announced the nomination, Ratcliffe gave a Trump-pleasing interview on Fox News. “What I do know, as a former federal prosecutor, is that it does appear that there were crimes committed during the Obama administration,” he said. Devin Nunes’s cow: According to Politico’s Natasha Bertrand, Devin Nunes, the pro-Trump California Congressman who formerly chaired the House Intelligence Committee, was offered Coats’s job, but turned it down; Nunes instead told the president he would accept an intelligence post—CIA director, maybe, should Trump win reelection in 2020. Nunes has a history of press-bashing: this year alone, he sued his local paper, The Fresno Bee, and its parent company, McClatchy, as well as Twitter and two anonymous accounts, “Devin Nunes’s mom” and “Devin Nunes’s cow.”



Other notable stories:

ICYMI: A new commitment to covering the climate story

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR's newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.