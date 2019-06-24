E. Jean Carroll’s Trump rape claim did not get enough coverage

“This is what I was wearing 23 years ago when Donald Trump attacked me in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room.” With those words—and an accompanying image—on the cover of New York magazine, E. Jean Carroll, the longtime advice columnist for Elle, became at least the 22nd woman to accuse the president of the United States of sexual misconduct. The allegation features in an excerpt—published Friday, from Carroll’s new book—about the “hideous men” she says have assaulted her; that group also includes Les Moonves, the former CEO of CBS.

Despite the litany of claims against Trump, Carroll is only the second woman to publicly accuse him of rape. Her account is graphic and detailed; was corroborated by two friends who recall Carroll telling them about it at the time; and echoes what Trump told Billy Bush, in the Access Hollywood tape, about grabbing women “by the pussy.” You’d think, then, that it would have been a much bigger story over the weekend. Many commentators were furious that it was not.

As is often the case, the criticism that “the media” did “not cover” Carroll’s accusation should not be taken literally. The story was generated by the cover of a major magazine and provoked a vocal reaction on Twitter; Carroll subsequently spoke to major networks, and will continue her interview round today as New York hits newsstands. The complaint, rather, is one of magnitude, and on such terms is entirely legitimate. As Media Matters for America’s Katie Sullivan pointed out, Carroll’s claim did not make the front page of Saturday’s New York Times, Wall Street Journal, LA Times, or Chicago Tribune; The Washington Post did put it on A1, but did not lead with it. Also on Saturday, Nieman Lab’s Joshua Benton calculated that the story was not among the 164 articles featured on the Times’s homepage; it appeared there later on, but the Times tagged it in its books section, and even there it was downplayed. As of this morning, the story is all but absent from the homepages of major outlets. Yes, it’s three days old at this point. But, as MSNBC’s Joy Reid said yesterday: “In any other universe, in any other presidency, in any other news cycle… [Carroll’s allegations] would have been the lead story all week long.”

Why the low play? It could be a case of fatigue. We are hit so often with claims of Trump’s misconduct—and liberals, at least, have such low expectations of him—that horrifying allegations lose their shock value and slide off. Deeper forces are likely at work, too: as the writer Molly Jong-Fast asked on Twitter, “Is the misogyny so baked in that we no longer treat allegations of rape seriously?” It’s not a new question. Ahead of the 2016 election, CJR’s Pete Vernon interviewed Lucia Graves, a reporter with The Guardian, about the muted reaction to her interview with Jill Harth, who accused Trump of groping. Graves, who was “extremely frustrated” that other outlets did not pick up Harth’s claim, said it took the Access Hollywood tape for the allegations against Trump to dominate the news cycle. “I think it’s so remarkable that Trump had to literally say every single one of those things to another man, and people had to hear it recorded before people believed the story that has been out there for months,” Graves said.

Whatever the reason, it’s astonishing that Carroll’s allegation isn’t ubiquitous in our news media this morning. Its relative absence is doubly surprising when you consider that the #MeToo moment—with its brilliant reporting on Harvey Weinstein and so many other abusive men—has arguably been the biggest story of the Trump era not to centrally feature Trump. Somehow, Trump escaped accountability at the height of that moment. It looks like that’s happening again.

Trump escaped accountability, too, during his 2016 campaign. Over the weekend, Carroll told CNN that she didn’t come forward with her rape allegation back then because other women were already saying “similar things.” Besides, she added, “I picked up very quickly that it was helping him, not hurting him.” We all bear some responsibility for that.

“The problem with headlines”: Trump lashed out at Carroll: in a statement, he asked the public for “information” about the Democrats working with Carroll and/or New York, threatening that “people should pay dearly for such false accusations.” Trump also said he “never met” Carroll. New York had published a photo of the pair talking; nevertheless, several outlets led with Trump’s lie. “We are two and a half years into the Trump presidency, and news outlets are still putting Trump’s far-fetched and false assertions right in the headlines,” CNN’s Brian Stelter said.

Trump lashed out at Carroll: in a statement, he asked the public for “information” about the Democrats working with Carroll and/or New York, threatening that “people should pay dearly for such false accusations.” Trump also said he “never met” Carroll. New York had published a photo of the pair talking; nevertheless, several outlets led with Trump’s lie. “We are two and a half years into the Trump presidency, and news outlets are still putting Trump’s far-fetched and false assertions right in the headlines,” CNN’s Brian Stelter said. A deleted Post: On Friday, the Murdoch-owned New York Post ran a story about Carroll’s allegations, then took it down. It still appears to be gone this morning. CNN’s Oliver Darcy noticed that an Associated Press wire story about Carroll also disappeared from the Post’s website; he asked the paper why but did not receive a response.

On Friday, the Murdoch-owned New York Post ran a story about Carroll’s allegations, then took it down. It still appears to be gone this morning. CNN’s Oliver Darcy noticed that an Associated Press wire story about Carroll also disappeared from the Post’s website; he asked the paper why but did not receive a response. Trump-adjacency: In February 2018, I wrote that while Trump was not a central character in #MeToo, the prior sexual-abuse claims against him made the story “Trump-adjacent” and helped it to capture public interest. “Weinstein was a Democrat, but his behavior as a bully and crude-talking ‘Master of the Universe’ was reminiscent of Trump,” the Times’s Jim Rutenberg told me at the time.



Other notable stories:

