Facebook Oversight Board punts on Donald Trump ban

For several months, anyone who follows politics or social technology has been waiting with bated breath for a decision on whether Donald Trump would remain banned from Facebook. Trump’s account was blocked after the attack on the United States Capitol on January 6th; Facebook ruled that he had used the site to foment violence. The decision was sent for review to the company’s Oversight Board, a group of academics, legal scholars, and former journalists charged with adjudicating on content moderation. On Wednesday, the board handed down its ruling: Facebook was right to have banished Trump, but the company has no policy on the books that allows for a permanent ban. The board told Facebook that, if the company wants to lock people out—Trump, or anyone else—it needs to come up with a formal rule.

For some critics, including the so-called Real Facebook Oversight Board—a group that includes Yael Eisenstat, a former CIA officer and Facebook advisor; Roger MacNamee, a Facebook venture investor; and Maria Ressa, a crusading journalist from the Philippines—the official board’s decision reinforced a fiction that it has any power whatsoever. Although Facebook has placed the board at arm’s length—theoretically, to give it autonomy—the board was nevertheless created and funded by Facebook, which granted it a fairly limited remit. The board can make decisions about whether material (or accounts) should be removed, but it has no ability to question or influence any of Facebook’s business decisions, the way its algorithms function, or how its advertising strategy works. The board may have advised Facebook that it should write a policy on bans, but if the company decides not to create one, or not to implement it, the board has no recourse.

On a broader level, some critics argue that all of the attention being paid to the board and its Trump decision—not to mention references to it being Facebook’s Supreme Court—play into the company’s desire to make it seem like a worthwhile or even pioneering exercise in corporate governance. As Shira Ovide, of the New York Times, wrote: “Facebook is not a representative democracy with branches of government that keep a check on one another. It is a castle ruled by an all-powerful king who has invited billions of people inside to mingle—but only if they abide by opaque, ever-changing rules that are often applied by a fleet of mostly lower-wage workers.”

In a sense, the board’s decision was more interesting for what it didn’t do than for what it did. The board declined to simply rubber-stamp Facebook’s ruling, and it did not disguise the fact that members couldn’t get answers from company executives to all of their questions about Trump’s account. The board’s decision noted that, among other things, the company refused to discuss “how Facebook’s news feed and other features impacted the visibility of Mr. Trump’s content; whether Facebook has researched, or plans to research, those design decisions in relation to the events of January 6, 2021; and information about violating content from followers of Mr. Trump’s accounts.” Facebook also declined to talk about whether Trump’s ban impacts the company’s ability to let advertisers target his followers.

Not everyone agrees, of course. If, among the ranks of the Real Oversight Board, Wednesday’s outcome seemed a craven dereliction of duty, those who wanted Trump’s ban to be upheld were pleased to find justification based on international human rights law. Those who question the authority of the board were happy to see that the ultimate ruling would lie with Facebook, upon its enactment of a new policy. Mark Zuckerberg, however, is unlikely to be satisfied—at least not if he was hoping the board would give him a get-out-of-responsibility-free card in banning Trump. He now has six months to decide whether to formalize a rule that would banish Trump forever—and, perhaps, others in the future.

Awkward : “The Board continues to ground its decisions in international human rights law. This is both understandable and perhaps inevitable given the charter,” Nate Persily, a professor of law at Stanford , wrote on Twitter. “However, I think this approach is fundamentally misguided: Facebook is not a government and the newsfeed is not a public square.” Daphne Keller, Persily’s colleague at Stanford’s Cyber Policy Center, chimed in : “I’m glad the FBOB is applying human rights law bc I can’t think of anything better [but] using the most ill-defined variant of already notoriously hazy law to criticize Facebook’s failure to set clearly defined rules is… awkward.”

Simulacrum : What the existence of the oversight board obscures, Will Oremus writes in the New York Times , “is that the problems with Mr. Trump’s presence on Facebook—the lies, the propaganda, the incitements—are not just Trump problems. They’re Facebook problems (and to be fair, Twitter problems). That’s why some communication scholars have dismissed the board as a red herring , substituting a simulacrum of due process in certain high-profile cases for substantive reform.”

Serious : For years, technology companies said that banning Trump would be impossible, Joan Donovan —the research director at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics, and Public Policy—wrote on Twitter. “It was so beyond their comprehension that powerful people would use their products to their advantage. Now the ball is back in the hands of Sandberg, Kaplan, Clegg, Stone, Bickert, and Zuckerberg. But, the challenge is the same: how seriously are they going to take the design of their systems in the face of its documented damage to democracy and public health?”

Justifiable : Jameel Jaffer, of the Knight First Amendment Institute, was one of the few who thought the oversight board’s decision was right on all counts . “The board justifiably criticizes Facebook for the standardlessness of its decision to ban Trump from the platform indefinitely,” he wrote. “It rightly criticizes Facebook for its effort to use the board as a fig leaf. It appropriately places on Facebook the ultimate responsibility for deciding whether Trump may return to the platform and, if so, on what terms.”

