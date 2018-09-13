Jeff Fager, only the second person to lead CBS’s 60 Minutes, was fired Wednesday after “he violated company policy,” according to a memo from CBS News president David Rhodes. Fager, executive producer of the venerable television news program since 2004, had been accused of inappropriate touching and overseeing a dangerous workplace culture in reporting by Ronan Farrow. He denied those claims, and Rhodes said Wednesday that the action was not directly related to those allegations, which would be investigated independently. His outster comes three days after CBS CEO Leslie Moonves left the network following a second report by Farrow about allegations of abuse and harassment.

In his statement Fager said he was fired for sending a “harsh” text message to one of the network’s own journalists investigating the accusations raised by Farrow’s stories—“demanding she be fair in covering the story,” in Fager’s words. “CBS did not like it,” Fager said. One such note should not result in termination after 36 years, but it did.” The message, later revealed by the reporter, threatened her job if she dug into allegations raised by Farrow’s reporting.

Fager’s termination was met with consternation from the 60 Minutes staff, reports John Koblin and Michael M. Grynbaum of The New York Times. Fager was only the second person in 50 years to oversee 60 Minutes, and he had been at the network for 36 years. Koblin and Grynbaum report that more than 60 members of the show’s staff gather with Fager for drinks at a Manhattan bar on Wednesday afternoon after the move was announced, but before the contents of Fager’s text message were revealed.

In a dramatic segment on the CBS Evening News, national reporter Jericka Duncan revealed herself to be the reporter referenced by Fager, and read his message on-air. “If you repeat these false accusations without any of your own reporting to back them up you will be held responsible for harming me,” Fager wrote in the text, adding: “Be careful. There are people who lost their jobs trying to harm me and if you pass on these damaging claims without your own reporting to back them up that will become a serious problem.”

"Be careful," then-@60Minutes EP Jeff Fager said in text to @Jerickaduncan. "There are people who lost their jobs trying to harm me, and if you pass on these damaging claims without your own reporting to back them up, that will become a serious problem." https://t.co/ZE8kjYTkAA pic.twitter.com/7oY6t0Mp7j — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) September 12, 2018

Even as news of Fager’s exit was breaking, details about Moonves’s contentious departure from the network continued to spill out. The New York Times’s James B. Stewart has a must-read on the behind-the-scenes negotiations that led to the CBS board defending, then turning, on Moonves. “I don’t care if 30 more women come forward and allege this kind of stuff,” Stewart reports board member Arthur Kopelson said in a meeting shortly after Farrow’s first story was published. “Les is our leader and it wouldn’t change my opinion of him.” But then the board learned that one of Moonves’s accusers was threatening to go public, and instead of reporting that to the board, Moonves was trying to find her a job at CBS to ensure her silence. “In the end, it was the evidence that Mr. Moonves had misled his board—even more than the allegations of abuse from multiple women—that doomed him,” Stewart writes.

CBS, perhaps more than any news organization with the possible exception of Fox News, has seen its culture challenged and leadership reshaped by women who have spoken up about harassment and abuse. As The Washington Post’s Amy Brittain tweeted: “In a span of just 10 months, the face of CBS’s morning news show (Charlie Rose), the head of its signature investigative program, 60 Minutes, (Jeff Fager) and the CEO of the entire company (Les Moonves) have been ousted after #metoo allegations.”

Below, more on a network in turmoil.

Support for Duncan: Evening News anchor Jeff Glor praised Duncan’s reporting on the story, and expressed his support for her. “The message was unacceptable,” Glor said. “It’s important for you to know, for everyone to know back there, that I, we, the entire team at evening news supports you 100 percent.”

Evening News anchor Jeff Glor praised Duncan’s reporting on the story, and expressed his support for her. “The message was unacceptable,” Glor said. “It’s important for you to know, for everyone to know back there, that I, we, the entire team at evening news supports you 100 percent.” Dual exits: The Wall Street Journal’s Keach Hagey reports that Fager’s exit “was seen as inevitable” after Moonves left the network earlier this week. “Once Les was gone, he had no hope,” a person familiar with the matter told Hagey.

The Wall Street Journal’s Keach Hagey reports that Fager’s exit “was seen as inevitable” after Moonves left the network earlier this week. “Once Les was gone, he had no hope,” a person familiar with the matter told Hagey. Leadership change: Bill Owens, Fager’s longtime No. 2, will take over 60 Minutes on an interim basis as the network searches for a permanent replacement.

Bill Owens, Fager’s longtime No. 2, will take over 60 Minutes on an interim basis as the network searches for a permanent replacement. Fallout: Quinnipiac University is rescinding the Fred Friendly First Amendment Award that it presented to Fager in June, according to The Hollywood Reporter’s Jeremy Barr.

Quinnipiac University is rescinding the Fred Friendly First Amendment Award that it presented to Fager in June, according to The Hollywood Reporter’s Jeremy Barr. Nothing for Moonves: Earlier this week, CBS said it was withholding Moonves’s potential severance package of $120 million as it waited for the outcome of internal investigations. But the Times’s Stewart reports that “whatever the outcome of CBS’s continuing investigations, board members said that it’s all but certain that the company will pay Mr. Moonves nothing.”

Other notable stories:

