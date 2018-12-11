Recent market tremors renew a challenge for the press

Last week, market jitters rose up the news cycle, if not quite to the top of it. Three days after striking an apparent trade truce with China at the Group of 20 meeting in Buenos Aires, President Trump imperilled it when, last Tuesday, he tweeted that he is “a Tariff Man” on a mission to “MAKE AMERICA RICH AGAIN.” On Wednesday, markets were closed to mark the funeral of George H.W. Bush. When they reopened on Thursday, they fell. As the headline of Matt Phillips’s New York Times write-through noted, “Wall Street ignored signs of trouble for months. Now it sees risks everywhere.”

Since Trump took office, the news cycle has been consumed by a pervading sense of political crisis, bolstered by the rise of destabilizing populist forces worldwide. Market indicators in the US, by contrast, have consistently been strong. Financial coverage, accordingly, has taken something of a back seat. When it has come to the fore, it’s tracked more closely than usual with political developments. “The fact is that politics is driving the economy to an extent that is very atypical… probably to the greatest extent that we’ve seen in our investing lifetime,” one analyst said over the weekend.

In this context, recent jitters pose a challenge for financial journalism. Is market volatility an understandable reaction to a highly volatile president and global political climate? Or does it signal something more alarming about an underlying weakness in the economy? While there is little consensus among commentators, some experts have warned the market is overdue a big fall—skeptics worry that the US could enter a recession as soon as 2020. “In recent months, the anxiety that we could be in for a replay of 1929—or 1987, or 2000, or 2008—has become palpable not just for the Aspen set, but for any American with a 401(k),” the Times’s Alex Williams wrote yesterday.

As the 10-year anniversary of the 2008 crash passed in September, financial journalists looked back on why they didn’t see it coming. While myopia around the recklessness of big financial institutions was not uniquely a failure of journalism, the media as a whole was overly credulous and did not connect visible dots. This oversight continues to haunt those in the industry: as Howard R. Gold asked in a comprehensive reflection for CJR, “If business journalists missed critical parts of the story before the crisis hit and didn’t see the need for fundamental change in its wake, what are the odds they’ll spot the next crisis, before it comes?”

Even if those lessons still loom large, the current moment is not really analogous to 2008. And predicting the market is, legitimately, a fraught exercise for reporters. “Basically, the press can’t win with the stock market,” Dean Starkman, the author of The Watchdog That Didn’t Bark: The Financial Crisis and the Disappearance of Investigative Journalism, told me this morning in an email. “When there’s a big drop, everyone wants to know why, and when it gives a reason, everyone criticizes because, as ‘everyone knows,’ markets go up and down—that’s what they do—and no one really knows why from one day to the next.”

Nonetheless, warning signs are present, and news outlets could, by and large, do a better job of communicating them beyond their financial pages and shows—situating them in a broader context and language that the lay reader can understand. It would be regrettable, should a new crisis hit, for the average news consumer to assume everything was totally fine until the day it was not.

A broader context: Also in the Times yesterday, Stephen Grocer and Karl Russell wrote that despite the stock market having wiped out its 2018 gains, the longer-term picture looks rosier. “Even after the current sell-off, for instance, the S&P 500 through Monday’s close was up more than 16 percent since President Trump’s inauguration and more than 23 percent since Election Day 2016,” they write.

Late last week, Politico’s Nancy Cook reported that recent market volatility has caused concern at the White House, where advisers fear a recession could hammer Trump’s re-election prospects in 2020. “The bigger they come, the harder they fall”: In an October article for Entrepreneur, financial security expert Pamela Yellen wrote that warning signs were already flashing. “The history of market crashes provides regular fodder for financial journalists, reminding us that we never really know when the next disaster is coming, or how bad it will be,” Yellen said. “However, the pattern of ‘the bigger they come, the harder they fall’ has repeated itself enough times that anyone who is paying attention should be wary of the current bull market.”

