Two newspaper giants plan a massive merger

In recent months, it seems, top US newspaper companies have been speed dating. In May, The Wall Street Journal reported that Gannett, the biggest of these companies by circulation, had talked to all of GateHouse, McClatchy, and Tribune—formerly tronc, with which Gannett has a messy history—about a potential merger. (By this point, Gannett had already rebuffed the only suitor to have gone public with its interest: Digital First Media, the hedge-fund-backed publisher notorious for brutal cost-slashing at its properties.) Of these possible pairings, the notion of a Gannett–GateHouse partnership was perhaps the most striking: GateHouse—itself backed by private equity and hardly of glowing journalistic reputation—is America’s second biggest newspaper chain after Gannett, and owns even more dailies than its larger rival.

It now looks like this pairing might last. Late last week, the Journal’s Cara Lombardo and Dana Cimilluca reported that Gannett and GateHouse are close to a deal; an official announcement could follow in the next few weeks. According to Nieman Lab’s Ken Doctor—who has long foreseen a major move to consolidate the media industry—the combined company would own 265 daily titles with a total print circulation nearing 9 million readers. That’s one of every six daily newspapers in America. “The hunt for scale seems to be ending with a merger of No. 1 and No. 2,” Doctor writes. Some scale.

How would the merger work in practice? It’s not totally clear yet; both Gannett and GateHouse are keeping quiet. But experts including Doctor expect that GateHouse’s owner, New Media Investment Group, will acquire Gannett, rather than the other way around. That’s because New Media has access to serious money—it is run by Fortress, an investment group cofounded by Wes Edens, the billionaire co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks and British Premier League soccer club Aston Villa. Poynter’s Rick Edmonds reports that Mike Reed, the current CEO of New Media, would continue in that role post-merger; Doctor, however, says that is not yet assured. (GateHouse has its own CEO, Kirk Davis, independently of New Media; Gannett, for its part, does not currently have a CEO following the retirement of Robert Dickey, but still plans to hire a new one, Doctor hears.) While such details, seemingly, have yet to be resolved, managers at both companies believe Gannett and GateHouse are mostly compatible. They already share investors. And as Edmonds writes, their strategies—protect big titles like the Arizona Republic (Gannett) and Columbus Dispatch (GateHouse) while gutting smaller ones—have dovetailed. Pending regulatory approval, the new entity could debut—under a single name—next year.

Mergers like this one are about consolidation. By joining forces, Gannett and GateHouse hope their titles will become more attractive to advertisers amid an industry-wide decline in revenue. On the flip side, consolidation also, usually, means cuts, as previously rival publishers combine corporate and editorial functions such as design and printing. Many business-side employees can expect to lose their jobs. Will journalists be cut, too? Edmonds’s “hunch” is that they won’t be—at least, not in large numbers, and not this year. (Since January 1, Gannett and GateHouse already cut more than 600 positions between them.) His prediction is heavily caveated, however, and other observers are even less optimistic. Doctor thinks newsroom cuts will continue, even though executives know the damage this does to their brands. On Twitter, other journalists and media-watchers reacted pessimistically to last week’s merger talk, too.

Until we know more, at least, it’s perhaps most useful to think of the prospective deal as another worrying symptom of an industry in an increasingly dire state. Readers of the combined company’s papers might not notice any difference, because vaulting editorial ambition is not really the point. “This isn’t about building a digital news juggernaut ready and eager to blaze a new chapter in American journalism… Simply put, these companies’ leaders think a megamerger buys two or three years—‘until we figure it out,’” the “it” here being how to profit off of digital, Doctor writes.

“The biggest motivation here is really survival.” Chasteningly, survival, per Doctor, only means “the ability to maintain some degree of profitability somewhere into the early 2020s.”

Taking stock: Media-watchers may have reacted poorly to last week’s Journal report about Gannett and GateHouse, but the market loved it. On Friday morning, Gannett shares jumped 19 percent. Yahoo Finance has more.

Back in January, Nieman Lab's Doctor contextualized the coming media "Consolidation Games" in a piece that turned out to be prescient. In May, Doctor wrote that we might even come to see a merger involving more than two big media companies.

Back in January, Nieman Lab’s Doctor contextualized the coming media “Consolidation Games” in a piece that turned out to be prescient. In May, Doctor wrote that we might even come to see a merger involving more than two big media companies. An end to family ownership: The AP reports that the Sandusky Register, a newspaper in Ohio that has been family-owned and -operated for 150 years, has been sold. The buyer—Ogden Newspapers, a West Virginia-based newspaper chain—is also acquiring the Register’s sister title, the Norwalk Reflector.



