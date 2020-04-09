What Google and Facebook need to do to fight disinformation

Both Google and Facebook have acted surprisingly quickly to remove disinformation related to the COVID-19 virus over the past few weeks, considering their somewhat mixed track record when it comes to removing hoaxes, conspiracy theories, and trolls related to political campaigns. But experts there is still a lot more that they and other digital platforms could be doing. CJR spoke this week with Karen Kornbluh and Ellen Goodman, co-authors of a new paper published by the German Marshall Fund entitled “Safeguarding Digital Democracy,” which includes a series of steps they say the major digital platforms need to take in order to deal with the problem. Kornbluh is a former US Ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and a senior fellow at the GMF and director of the Digital Innovation and Democracy Initiative, and Goodman is a professor at Rutgers Law School, co-founder and co-director of the Institute for Information Policy & Law and a non-resident fellow with the GMF.

In addition to Kornbluh and Goodman, CJR also held two roundtables with other experts using our Galley discussion platform, one of which included Emily Bell, director of the Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia University; Dipayan Ghosh, co-director of the Digital Platforms & Democracy Project at Harvard’s Kennedy School; Mark MacCarthy, a Senior Fellow at the Institute for Technology Law and Policy at Georgetown Law school, and Victor Pickard, an associate professor at the Annenberg School for Communication. The second roundtable with Goodman and Kornbluh also included Marc Rotenberg of the Electronic Privacy and Information Center; Kate Klonick from St. John’s University law school; Enrique Armijo, a law professor at Elon University; Gus Hurwitz from the Nebraska College of Law; and Evelyn Douek, a doctoral student at Harvard Law School.

“The policy debate on disinformation has been hobbled by a false choice between allowing platforms or the government to censor. We propose instead empowering citizens through updating offline protections and rights (consumer protection, civil rights, privacy, campaign finance), supporting journalism and increasing accountability of platforms,” said Kornbluh. One of the things that would improve the overall information environment and counter-balance some of the worst of what the platforms do, she and Goodman suggest, is the creation of a PBS-style funding and distribution structure for digital journalism — an entity that they argue should be funded by a tax on the advertising revenues of Facebook and Google.

ICYMI: The mystery of Tucker Carlson

“Far better to create a public fund, administered according to objective standards of journalistic practices, than to depend on the platforms’ largesse where they determine who gets funding and amplification,” said Kornbluh. Bell, of Columbia, has also suggested in the past that something of that sort could be created, a need that a number of participants said was even more keenly felt given the recent revenue drop caused by COVID-19. “There are lots of philanthropic efforts to fill the news hole and address news deserts, but there’s just not enough support there,” says Goodman. “We need policy, as we had in 1967 with the creation of public broadcasting.” The fund would not just support content but also infrastructure, with a public cloud and broadband access, and an independent clearinghouse that would distribute funds in partnership with public libraries and other institutions.

Among the other recommendations made by Goodman and Kornbluh in their paper are regulations similar to the campaign finance act that require the platforms to reveal who funds political advertising, as well as pressure on the digital giants to modify the “dark patterns” of user-interface design that make it difficult for users to find information, but make it very easy for them to share disinformation without checking it. Goodman adds that despite Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which gives the platforms immunity for content they host, she and Kornbluh argue that the digital giants should be held responsible when they take advertising that is unlawful, and that they should be penalized if the disinformation they are spreading goes viral.

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

Here’s more on the platforms and disinformation:

Bleach ads : Despite recent comments from Facebook vice-president (and former British Deputy Prime Minister) Nick Clegg, in which he said the social network was removing any messages spreading disinformation about the virus — such as recommending people drink bleach, or telling them to avoid social distancing — Consumer Reports says it was able to get several such ads approved to run on Facebook this week. The ads included advice to drink bleach and said the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 was a hoax, and told people not to bother social distancing because it wasn’t necessary. The magazine says it removed the ads from the Facebook queue before they were seen by users.

: Despite recent comments from Facebook vice-president (and former British Deputy Prime Minister) Nick Clegg, in which he said the social network was removing any messages spreading disinformation about the virus — such as recommending people drink bleach, or telling them to avoid social distancing — Consumer Reports says it was able to get several such ads approved to run on Facebook this week. The ads included advice to drink bleach and said the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 was a hoax, and told people not to bother social distancing because it wasn’t necessary. The magazine says it removed the ads from the Facebook queue before they were seen by users. TikTok too : Conspiracy theories about the supposed dangers of 5G wireless networks are spreading on the Chinese-owned TikTok video-sharing service, promoted by a number of high-profile creators and accounts tied to the QAnon conspiracy group. The company’s guidelines prohibit “misinformation that could cause harm,” but some of the conspiracy theories that are being promoted may be tied to recent incidents in which 5G phone antennas have been burned down across the UK, according to a report from iNews.

: Conspiracy theories about the supposed dangers of 5G wireless networks are spreading on the Chinese-owned TikTok video-sharing service, promoted by a number of high-profile creators and accounts tied to the QAnon conspiracy group. The company’s guidelines prohibit “misinformation that could cause harm,” but some of the conspiracy theories that are being promoted may be tied to recent incidents in which 5G phone antennas have been burned down across the UK, according to a report from iNews. Why we believe: Experts say there are a number of reasons why people believe misinformation, about the COVID-19 virus and other things, and one of them is information overload. “We are bombarded with information all day, every day, and we therefore often rely on our intuition to decide whether something is accurate,” says a report from the BBC. “Purveyors of fake news can make their message feel “truthy” through a few simple tricks, which discourages us from applying our critical thinking skills – such as checking the veracity of its source. As the authors of one paper put it: “When thoughts flow smoothly, people nod along.”

Other notable stories:

ICYMI: The infinite scroll

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Mathew Ingram is CJR’s chief digital writer. Previously, he was a senior writer with Fortune magazine. He has written about the intersection between media and technology since the earliest days of the commercial internet. His writing has been published in the Washington Post and the Financial Times as well as by Reuters and Bloomberg.