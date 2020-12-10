Google silences and then fires a Black artificial-intelligence expert

When Google hired Timnit Gebru last year, it was seen by many in the artificial-intelligence field as a significant vote in favor of ethical AI research, and a welcome sign of an interest in diversity at the company. Dr. Gebru, who is Black, not only wrote a highly regarded paper on the limitations of facial recognition (which her research showed routinely misidentified people of color) but also co-founded the Black in AI research initiative, and has helped champion diversity throughout the industry. What better person to lead Google’s Ethical AI research team? And lead it she did — up until a week ago, when she says she was effectively fired by the company via email. Her Twitter post to that effect led to a firestorm of criticism aimed at Google: so far, more than 1,200 Google employees have signed a petition calling for her to be reinstated, and more than 1,500 academic researchers have spoken out in protest.

In a Twitter thread on December 2, Gebru said that she was fired by the head of AI research at Google, in part because of an email she sent to an internal mailing list made up of other AI researchers at the company. “I was fired by @JeffDean for my email to Brain women and Allies. My corp account has been cutoff. So I’ve been immediately fired :-)” she wrote. In subsequent tweets, she described how a research paper she submitted — which she wrote with several other researchers at Google — had been rejected as unsatisfactory. When she asked that the company meet a number of conditions in order for her to continue working there, she says her superiors took it as a statement of resignation, and then added that her departure should take effect immediately, because “certain aspects of the email you sent last night… reflect behavior that is inconsistent with the expectations of a Google manager.”

In the email that Google said was responsible for her immediate termination (which was published first by former Verge writer Casey Newton in his Platformer newsletter) Gebru said that she had not posted to the mailing list for some time because of “all the micro and macro aggressions and harassments I received after posting my stories here.” She also told others on the list to “stop writing your documents [here] because it doesn’t make a difference… they don’t matter. Because there is zero accountability. There is no way more documents or more conversations will achieve anything.” Dr. Gebru also referred to the unusual practice of getting feedback on a research paper through a confidential document to the Human Resources department at Google. “Does that sound like a standard procedure to you or does it just happen to people like me who are constantly dehumanized?” she asked.

From the magazine: The New York Times and the unending blizzard of takes

The head of AI research at Google, Jeff Dean, sent a response to Gebru’s email to Google staff (which Newton also published) in which he noted that she was no longer working there, and that this was “a difficult moment.” According to Dean, the paper that Gebru submitted was sent only a day before the deadline, when the standard is two weeks in advance, and that it was submitted without feedback. When a team reviewed it, Dean said they found it “didn’t meet our bar for publication,” in part because it “ignored too much relevant research.” A number of critics have noted that a significant part of the research in question was aimed directly at the powerful algorithms that underlie Google’s core business, and the criticisms made of them in the paper could have posed a threat to that business. Among the conclusions are that “a methodology that relies on datasets too large to document is inherently risky.”

Gebru’s departure and the furor it has created in the research community have put Google into damage-control mode: Sundar Pichai, the company’s chief executive, promised on Wednesday to look into the circumstances of her leaving. “We need to accept responsibility for the fact that a prominent Black, female leader with immense talent left Google unhappily,” he wrote in an internal email published by Axios. But the apology didn’t seem to land well with Gebru: in a Twitter thread, she said “Don’t paint me as an ‘angry Black woman’ for whom you need ‘de-escalation strategies’.” And she also noted that Pichai’s email didn’t include an apology for what actually happened to her, only for how it turned out for the company: “It does not say ‘I’m sorry for what we did to her and it was wrong.’ What it DOES say is ‘it seeded doubts and led some in our community to question their place at Google.’ So I see this as ‘I’m sorry for how it played out but I’m not sorry for what we did to her yet.'”

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

Here’s more on Google and ethics:

Extra scrutiny : Google’s treatment of Gebru led some to question the company’s entire commitment to ethics in AI. “This shows how some large tech companies only support ethics and fairness and other A.I.-for-social-good-causes as long as their positive PR impact outweighs the extra scrutiny they bring,” said Julien Cornebise, an honorary associate professor at University College London and a former researcher with DeepMind, a prominent AI lab owned by Alphabet, Google’s parent company.

: Google’s treatment of Gebru led some to question the company’s entire commitment to ethics in AI. “This shows how some large tech companies only support ethics and fairness and other A.I.-for-social-good-causes as long as their positive PR impact outweighs the extra scrutiny they bring,” said Julien Cornebise, an honorary associate professor at University College London and a former researcher with DeepMind, a prominent AI lab owned by Alphabet, Google’s parent company. Unequal treatment : Technology reporter Julia Carrie Wong of The Guardian noted on Twitter: that the company’s treatment of Gebru was dramatically different than the way it treated a former executive who was accused of sexual harassment. “So Google gave Andy Rubin $90m and a hero’s farewell for credible allegations of sexual misconduct, but a prominent AI researcher is unceremoniously fired for a somewhat critical email expressing frustration with problems Google has admitted it has?”

: Technology reporter Julia Carrie Wong of noted on Twitter: that the company’s treatment of Gebru was dramatically different than the way it treated a former executive who was accused of sexual harassment. “So Google gave Andy Rubin $90m and a hero’s farewell for credible allegations of sexual misconduct, but a prominent AI researcher is unceremoniously fired for a somewhat critical email expressing frustration with problems Google has admitted it has?” PR in overdrive : Amid the scrutiny of her departure, Dr. Gebru pointed out on Wednesday that the company appears to be trying hard to repair its reputation for diversity. “A friend says a filmmaker hired by Google is working on profiles of ‘Black women in tech whose pioneering work is a platform for social change’ to be released in 2021,” she noted on Twitter, adding that “If this is true it would continue a long tradition of gaslighting mentioned in my email that got me ‘resignated’.”

: Amid the scrutiny of her departure, Dr. Gebru pointed out on Wednesday that the company appears to be trying hard to repair its reputation for diversity. “A friend says a filmmaker hired by Google is working on profiles of ‘Black women in tech whose pioneering work is a platform for social change’ to be released in 2021,” she noted on Twitter, adding that “If this is true it would continue a long tradition of gaslighting mentioned in my email that got me ‘resignated’.” Violations: Google’s actions amid workplace organizing efforts, including the high-profile firings of several employees, were illegal violations of the National Labor Relations Act, federal regulators said this week, according to a report from Ars Technica. The regulators filed a formal complaint against the company, saying it had been “interfering with, restraining, and coercing employees” to interfere with workplace organization rights that are protected by law.

Other notable stories:

ICYMI: Behind the scenes of The Cartel Project

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Mathew Ingram is CJR’s chief digital writer. Previously, he was a senior writer with Fortune magazine. He has written about the intersection between media and technology since the earliest days of the commercial internet. His writing has been published in the Washington Post and the Financial Times as well as by Reuters and Bloomberg.