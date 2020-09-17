How can we fight surveillance capitalism?

Over the past decade, we’ve seen the rise of a new kind of corporate power, one built on an almost unprecedented level of digital surveillance, fueled by the demands of the global advertising industry—a phenomenon that Harvard professor emerita Shoshana Zuboff calls “surveillance capitalism.” Google, Facebook, and Amazon have built businesses that are worth trillions, yet the functioning of their algorithms remains entirely opaque to both users and regulators. How should we deal with this problem? Will breaking them up cause more problems than it solves? To answer these and other related questions, CJR spent this week conducting a “slow interview” on its Galley discussion platform with author and freedom-of-information activist Cory Doctorow, whose latest book is called “How to Destroy Surveillance Capitalism.” In addition to writing science-fiction novels, Doctorow is also a special consultant to the Electronic Frontier Foundation, and holds an honorary doctorate in computer science from the Open University in the UK, where he is a visiting professor.

Both in his book and in our interview, Doctorow argues that Zuboff and others are right to be afraid of massive corporations like Google and Facebook, and their ability to track our every move online, or insert themselves into every conversation or transaction, because monopolies smother competition and innovation. But he says the idea that these digital behemoths can influence our thoughts or behavior through the power of their algorithms or ad targeting methods is mostly bunk. “Every person who’s claimed to have built a system of effective, long-term persuasion was either kidding themselves or the rest of us,” he says. The advertising industry loves to claim that it can trigger purchases and other behavior by using certain images or playing on human emotion, but most of that is flim-flam, says Doctorow, and the efforts of the digital platforms are likely not much more successful. Even Facebook’s notorious sociological experiment from 2010, in which it tried to encourage users to vote by offering an “I Voted” sticker, had an impact of less than 0.5 percent.

But while Facebook and Google may not have a secret power to affect our decisions, that doesn’t mean they aren’t dangerous, Doctorow argues. The way they coerce us into doing their bidding, he says, is not through psychological tricks, but by using their monopoly powers to restrict our choices—by forcing us to use their app stores, dominating our search results, and commodifying our relationships and then holding them hostage within walled gardens. They also exercise their power via political influence, he argues—using their monopoly profits to lobby against technology regulation, including laws that would open up those walled gardens. “If we can freely choose which apps run on our devices, seize control over our locked-in social relations, and have a competing and diverse search industry,” Doctorow says, “not only will Big Tech have less control over our lives, they will also face competitive pressure that will deprive them of the monopoly rents they use to pursue political projects.”

The problem with much of the technology regulation that is currently taking place, he says, including laws against hate speech and other phenomena in a number of European countries, is that these regulations require massive amounts of moderation and oversight—and the cost of those solutions means that only huge platforms with dominant market positions can participate. In effect, says Doctorow, the laws only serve to cement the control that these companies have over the marketplace. “It’s not that I’m opposed to regulating Big Tech—quite the contrary!” he says. “It’s just that I think that regulations that have high compliance costs primarily work to benefit monopolies, who can afford the costs, and who can treat those costs as a moat that prevents new firms from entering the market.” Better to focus on the structural problems that have led to the creation of these giant companies in the first place, Doctorow says, such as the failure of antitrust law to stop the acquisitions and mergers that have allowed Google and Facebook to extend their dominance into new markets.

So what should be done? According to Doctorow, acquisitions that tend to strengthen a company’s monopoly should not be allowed, and even purchases of smaller companies (like Facebook’s acquisition of Instagram) should be blocked if they have the effect of removing a potential future competitor or reducing customer choice. And regulators should also force the digital platforms to open up to competitors, to allow interoperability of services, he says, but more than anything else they need to be broken up, not just brought to heel. As Doctorow puts it in his book—which is available on Medium—”We can work to fix the internet by breaking up Big Tech and depriving them of monopoly profits, or we can work to fix Big Tech by making them spend their monopoly profits on governance. But we can’t do both.”

Engaging vs. enraging : In a recent interview with Axios, Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said that the social network’s recommendation algorithms focus on promoting what he called “the most meaningful content.” But as New York Times writer Kevin Roose noted in a Twitter thread , there’s a fine line between meaningful engagement and the kind that relies on anger and other negative emotions. “This goes back to the “failure of empathy” point I’ve been trying to make,” said Roose. “Partisan anger is core to many people’s identities, and their sense of belonging in community. QAnon is *super* meaningful in its followers’ lives. You can’t promote one without promoting the other.”

Empowering trolls : Facebook’s algorithms have helped promote content from a secret network of online trolls hoping to stoke fears about election fraud and promote skepticism about COVID regulations, according to a report from the Washington Post . The “troll farm” has been traced back to a group of teenagers—some of them minors—who have been paid to post this kind of content by Turning Point USA, a conservative organization based in Arizona and run by pro-Trump activist Charlie Kirk. The organization released a statement that said the posts were “sincere political activism conducted by real people who passionately hold the beliefs they describe online, not an anonymous troll farm.”

Locking and spying : The way that the tech giants have built and maintain their monopolies may be different, but the outcome is the same, Doctorow argues in his book . “Some tech companies want to lock their users in but make their money by monopolizing access to the market for apps for their devices and gouging them on prices rather than by spying on them (like Apple). Some companies don’t care about locking in users because they’ve figured out how to spy on them no matter where they are and what they’re doing and can turn that surveillance into money (Google). Facebook alone among the Western tech giants has built a business based on locking in its users and spying on them all the time.”

