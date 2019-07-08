The week after Thanksgiving, a package published by the Miami Herald made national headlines. Julie K. Brown, an investigative journalist at the paper, reported that, in 2007, lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein—a super-rich New York financier accused of cultivating a network of underage girls and coercing them into sex acts at his Palm Beach mansion—cut an extraordinary, secret plea deal with federal prosecutors in Miami: in return for a mere 13 months in the county jail (with work-release privileges), the government would grant Epstein immunity from federal charges and effectively curtail an FBI probe into his potential accomplices. Epstein’s victims would be kept in the dark about the deal until it was too late for them to appeal it; one official even offered to help Epstein’s team “avoid the press.” Allegations against Epstein have long been newsworthy, but Brown’s reporting added a fresh new angle. The plea deal was signed off by Alexander Acosta: then the US attorney in Miami, now Trump’s labor secretary.

As is common these days, the story quickly slipped down the news cycle: as Brown told CNN’s Brian Stelter yesterday, “it’s very difficult when you do a case and you get a big splash… and then it kinda drops off the media radar.” But Brown—who, with colleagues, had already identified 80 potential victims, tracked down 60, and persuaded eight to talk to her, all while plowing through a decade of public records—did not give up. Below the daily tumult of the Trump era, her reporting has had ongoing impact. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle—including, prominently, Ben Sasse, Republican senator for Nebraska—have continued to promote the story. In February, the Department of Justice opened an investigation into Acosta’s role in the plea bargain; the same month, a federal judge ruled that elements of the deal were illegal.

On Saturday, we saw the biggest development in the Epstein story since Brown’s story first dropped. The Daily Beast’s Pervaiz Shallwani, Kate Briquelet, and Harry Siegel reported that Epstein was arrested on landing at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey. Per the Beast, the charges relate to sex trafficking; according to The New York Times’s Ali Watkins and Vivian Wang, they focus on alleged crimes at Epstein’s home on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. The indictment will likely be unsealed today, with Epstein set to appear in court in the Southern District of New York. Suddenly, Epstein is back in the national eye in a big way. On Twitter, media-watchers credited Brown for putting him there. Her work is a powerful example of the clout local news organizations can wield.

Hopefully, Epstein’s arrest will presage a more concerted push for accountability in the national press than we’ve seen since November. As many outlets have noted, Epstein had a coterie of powerful friends including Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, and Trump; in 2002, Trump told New York magazine that Epstein “likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.” What else did the president know? Alan Dershowitz—a frequent pundit in mainstream and conservative media—helped broker Epstein’s plea deal. And Acosta—whose nomination to the cabinet was a spark for the Herald’s story—has kept his job. Under Trump’s presidency, sharp, sustained reporting has led senior officials including Tom Price, Scott Pruitt, and Ryan Zinke to lose their posts. It’s not the media’s job to hire and fire cabinet secretaries, of course, but Acosta clearly merits similarly aggressive scrutiny, especially given that trafficking issues are in his purview. As Catherine Rampell, a Washington Post columnist, pointed out on CNN, Acosta’s Labor Department has moved to stall a visa program for victims who help officials catch traffickers. Acosta, Rampell argued, is “not only letting one bad guy go, which is what he did a decade ago, he’s potentially enabling and encouraging many, many more sexual predators to go free.”

As with any story about abuse, victims’ stories should be central to this push for accountability. Brown began her reporting before the Harvey Weinstein story sparked the #MeToo movement, but that context looms large regardless: as she wrote in her original November story, “at a time when Olympic gymnasts and Hollywood actresses have become a catalyst for a cultural reckoning about sexual abuse, Epstein’s victims have all but been forgotten… [They] are still fighting for an elusive justice that even the passage of time has not made right.”

On Saturday, one of those victims, Michelle Licata, told Brown “Oh my God. Finally, finally, finally! Justice!” There’s still a way to go. But if and when justice—finally—is done, a local newspaper and its dogged reporter will deservedly take much of the credit.

