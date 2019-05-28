With Theresa May’s exit, everything—and nothing—changes

Last Friday, Theresa May finally resigned as Britain’s prime minister. At the end of her exit announcement, May, who will stay on until the governing Conservative Party picks a successor, started to cry. Her tears sparked media debate as to whether we should feel sorry for her; the next day, British newspaper front pages carried the image with varying degrees of sympathy. Internationally, reporting and commentary struck similar chords, albeit with less dependence on the crying photos. Some observers, including The New York Times editorial board, stressed that May’s main job—delivering Brexit—had always been an impossible task. The consensus view in the American press, however, held that May’s time in office has been an unmitigated failure. Anne Applebaum, a columnist for The Washington Post, called May “the least successful British prime minister in living memory.”

The time for reflection quickly concluded. In the British press, at least, May has already become something of a footnote. The Sunday papers were dominated by the horse race to succeed her. The crowded field of heavyweights and callow outsiders has shades of the Democratic presidential primary contest in the US. Boris Johnson—the journalist turned London mayor, turned Brexit figurehead, turned foreign minister, turned Brexit figurehead again—is the frontrunner; on Sunday, much coverage focused on his colleagues’ efforts to stop him. Michael Gove and Dominic Raab, two high-profile rivals to Johnson, emphasized in separate broadcast interviews that they are details people—a veiled rebuke of Johnson, who has frequently been accused of having a poor grasp of policy specifics. Johnson’s love life was another recurring theme. The Mail on Sunday noted, in its front-page headline, that the race is “turning toxic already.”

On Sunday night, an already crowded news cycle moved on again as the results of Britain’s elections to the European Parliament, the European Union’s legislative arm, were announced. (Britain was supposed to leave the bloc prior to the elections, but ended up taking part. Voting was last Thursday.) Many outlets, both in the UK and overseas, proclaimed a thumping victory for the Brexit Party, a newly formed grouping led by Nigel Farage that advocates Britain leaving the EU without an exit deal. That looked like a fair takeaway: the Brexit Party topped the national poll by a margin of more than 10 percent. In truth, however, the picture was more complicated. Taken together, the vote share for the Liberal Democrat and Green parties, which both strongly support canceling Brexit altogether, tied the Brexit Party’s vote share; if you include pro-Europe nationalist groups in Scotland and Wales, pro-Europe voters actually won. (Full disclosure: I campaigned for Britain to stay in the EU in 2016, before I became a journalist.) Beneath many headlines about Farage and the Brexit Party, Britain’s inconclusive, ongoing divisions emerged as the bigger story. Among international media, the Post did a particularly good job putting this context front and center.

Since Sunday night, the British press has continued to litigate the results. Supporters of the Brexit Party fumed at the BBC for downplaying the extent of their victory in its election-night coverage. This morning, however, Farage—a bombastic self-promoter—continues to dominate newspaper front pages; a banner headline in Metro even amplifies his claim that the Brexit Party would win a national election, should one be called. (Britain’s electoral system and the different contexts of national and European elections make this outcome highly unlikely.) The attention lavished on Farage’s party is no surprise—its success looks like a new narrative in a cycle that has become numbingly repetitive. Not everyone accepts that framing, however. “The idea that the Brexit Party is a ‘new’ party is a total fiction,” Carole Cadwalladr, the journalist who broke the Cambridge Analytica story, tweeted. “It’s just the latest host body for Farage—the tapeworm of British politics.”

The long weekend has felt like a case study in British political media in 2019—intense, whirlwind narrative churn atop deeper divisions that never seem to change. May herself became a metaphor for this phenomenon: as her tenure wore on, the words “nothing has changed” even became satirical shorthand for her inflexibility in the face of obvious failure. But the press should be highly skeptical of those such as Johnson and Farage, who peddle simple ways out of the grinding impasse. As the Times editorial board noted Friday, the intractable policy problems that undid May’s efforts to solve Brexit will not go away. On that front, at least, nothing has changed.

I, Maybot: During her time in office, May came to be known as “the Maybot” for her emotionless, mechanical political style. (The term was coined by John Crace, a sketch writer for The Guardian.) Her tears on Friday marked a narrative shift that made some observers uncomfortable. “She was Maybot for three years. She gets emotional when she’s leaving and now she’s a role model for girls and women,” Janine Gibson, an editor at the Financial Times, tweeted. “We still have some way to go with the way we talk about women in public life.”

For the Times, Stephen Castle profiles Johnson. “A journalist by training, Johnson was fired by the London Times for inventing a quote but later made his name as the Brussels correspondent for the Daily Telegraph with a string of articles lampooning European integration,” Castle notes. As foreign minister, Johnson “complicated the prospects for a dual British-Iranian citizen, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who had been arrested by Iran for sedition. He said in Parliament that she was there to teach journalism, even though she was there only to visit family.” Beyond Britain: As in the UK, the European election results painted a complicated picture across the continent: right-wing populist groups made gains, but so did liberal and green parties. Different European newspapers emphasized different parts of this story. The Guardian and the BBC have round-ups. For the Post, Applebaum argues that, through these dueling narratives, the EU is becoming “a single political space.”



