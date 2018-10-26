NBC’s Megyn Kelly bet goes bust

Viewers of Today’s 9 am hour on Thursday could be forgiven for glancing at their calendars with confusion during the program’s opening moments. “Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the show. I’m Megyn Kelly. Happy Friday,” Kelly said into the camera. The mistake stemmed from the fact that Kelly, whose time at NBC is coming to an end, was not appearing live. The episode, pre-taped, ran as news of her imminent departure spread.

Kelly is reportedly negotiating her exit with NBC executives and will not be back on the network’s airwaves. Her comments on Tuesday about blackface Halloween costumes (“The costume police are cracking down,” “Back when I was a kid, that was okay”) may have hastened the breakup. But according to CNN’s Brian Stelter, discussions about dropping her from Today’s lineup predated the recent controversy. Kelly had been scheduled to appear as part of the network’s midterm elections coverage, though that also appears to be off the table.

In early 2017, when Andy Lack, the chairman of NBC News, hired Kelly away from Fox News, he praised her journalistic bonafides and promised her a broad platform to build her image. Kelly had burnished her reputation with tough questioning of Donald Trump during the presidential race, but her history of inflammatory comments on race—as well as her exorbitant 3-year, $69 million deal—raised doubts about whether the fit was right. A foray into an evening newsmagazine was met with criticism and low ratings, and her gaffes and failure to connect with audiences at Today, where she replaced Tamron Hall and Al Roker, two African-American hosts, has been a steadily simmering problem for NBC.

Kelly’s racial insensitivity makes it easy to saddle her with the blame for her flameout, but NBC executives deserve scrutiny for betting on her in the first place. Lack and others at the network knew of her past offenses—her insistence that Santa Claus and Jesus were white, her racist hyping of danger posed by the “New Black Panther Party,” her hand-waving dismissal of police brutality—before bringing her aboard.

With her departure from NBC imminent, one natural landing place for Kelly would appear to be her old home, Fox News. Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman reports that Kelly has interest in returning. But would Fox take her back? The early indications don’t look promising. Lachlan Murdoch, the new CEO, is “extremely pleased with the current lineup,” Sherman writes.

Finally, a quick note from me: This is my last morning writing “The Media Today.” When I started this newsletter, nearly two years ago, I couldn’t have imagined how much I would enjoy the early morning grind and the overwhelming response from readers. So, sincerely, thank you to everyone who reads and especially those who write in and share your criticisms, compliments, and other thoughts.

In a couple months, I’ll be uprooting to southern Africa, and I hope you’ll be seeing my byline popping up at CJR and elsewhere from there in 2019. In the meantime, I’m thrilled to tell you that my former colleague Jon Allsop will be taking over my duties here. (Mathew Ingram will continue his insightful weekly look at the impact of tech and social media on Wednesdays.) You probably know Jon’s byline from his time as a Delacorte Fellow at CJR. I’m excited to see what he does with “The Media Today.” Hit him up with your tips, suggestions, and grammar complaints at jallsop@cjr.org or @Jon_Allsop.

Pete Vernon is a CJR staff writer. Follow him on Twitter @ByPeteVernon.