How metro papers are dealing with the pressure of COVID-19

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact an ever-widening group of cities and states, it is challenging media outlets both big and small — not just because it puts pressure on already stretched newsrooms in terms of reporting resources, but because it is also affecting the financial side of the industry, with advertising revenue declines of 20 percent in some cases. How are metropolitan and regional media outlets handling this kind of pressure, while also reporting on one of the biggest stories in recent memory? How are they making sure that their staff are taking care of themselves, even as newsrooms put in long hours — many of them working remotely in large numbers for the first time? This week on CJR’s Galley platform, we’ve been talking with editors and managers at a number of medium-sized newspapers and websites such as the Arizona Republic, Philadelphia Inquirer, Seattle Times, Dallas Morning News, Maine Today, and Salt Lake Tribune to see how they are coping.

Kim Bui, the director of audience innovation at the Arizona Republic, says her organization was cautious about being too alarmist in covering the virus in its initial stages, since the state only had one case. But as the impact of the pandemic started to become obvious, coverage ramped up, and Bui says she and the rest of the newsroom took their cues about what to cover from readers. “The good thing about interacting with them is that we know that what they are interested in is the impact on their daily lives,” she says. “How does this change my work? My kids’ school? What do I do if I feel sick? We’re trying to base coverage off of that for the core team and I and the other news directors assign out impact stories as relevant.”

Like a lot of newsrooms, the Dallas Morning News has pivoted from longer-term projects to an all-hands-on-deck approach, says Mike Orren, chief product officer at the Morning News and president of Belo Business Intelligence. But unlike some other outlets that have put all their coronavirus coverage outside the paywall, Orren says the Morning News has only made some of its content free. The paper started out with everything virus-related available, he says, but “after a few days, we talked to some of our peers and we found that we weren’t seeing the same subscription bump they were. So we pivoted and made just the ‘public health’ content free, meaning that a school closing was free, but a celebrity’s opinion was in our normal meter.”

The Salt Lake Tribune is in an even more challenging position than some other outlets, because the paper recently transformed itself into a non-profit enterprise, one of the first to do so. “Before COVID-19 struck, we were busy getting the business functions ready, setting up a board of directors, updating the website — then coronavirus and an earthquake last week complicated things. But we’re still moving ahead,” said Jennifer Napier-Pearce, editor of the Tribune. Since we got our nonprofit approval, we’ve been fundraising so those donations and philanthropy will give us a much-needed cushion right now. But the long-term economic effects of coronavirus remain to be seen. Certainly, much of our advertising involved live events and retail, and those sectors are being hit very hard right now.”

Lisa DeSisto is the CEO of Masthead Maine, which owns the Portland Press Herald, Morning Sentinel, Kennebec Journal, Sun Journal and Times Record. She said that even though the group’s coronavirus coverage is all free of charge, all the papers have been seeing a significant increase in subscriptions, with many readers saying “Your coverage is more vital than ever and I want to support you.” However, she also said that because of the decline in advertising, the group is trying to reduce the number of pages in its print editions to save money (all of the chain’s daily papers moved to digital-only Monday editions earlier this month).

CJR will be continuing this week’s discussion with a roundtable on Thursday and Friday, involving some or all of the interviewees we’ve been speaking with, as well as questions from readers of the Lenfest Institute’s Solution Set newsletter, written by Joseph Lichterman, and trusted members of the Galley and CJR communities.

Here’s more on how newsrooms are handling COVID-19:

Story of a lifetime : Kim Bui said at the Arizona Republic “we’re trying to be as kind as we can, and I’ve repeated that leaders need to model the behavior that we expect from others — Sign off, take a break, over-communicate, do video chats as often as you can. Over the weekend I did some origami and wrote some letters. I’m trying to remember that this is…….extraordinary. This is the story of a lifetime, so we need to pace ourselves through it so we can help people understand the world around them, and how its’ changing.” Steve Greenlee, managing editor of the Portland Press Herald , said “We’re making it clear that we don’t want everyone working 24/7, and we’ll continue to do that. We’ve also told our folks that we don’t want them putting themselves at risk. No story, no photograph is worth risking your health.”

Subscriptions strong : Kati Erwert, senior vice-president of product, marketing, and public service at the Seattle Times, says that readership stats at the paper have been “off the charts.” Many news stories are seeing two to three times as many unique visitors as they would normally, she says, and in some cases they are at 10 times normal levels. “Subscriptions are incredibly strong, trending about two to three times where we normally are at this time,” she said. Although the paper has reduced its reliance on advertising to the point where subscriptions now account for 60 percent of revenue, however, Erwert said the drop in ads still has an impact, and “the declines are alarming.”

Philanthropy matters : Gabriel Escobar, editor and vice-president of the Philadelphia Inquirer LLC, which includes the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Philadelphia Daily News and Inquirer.com, says he isn’t concerned about the financial impact of the ad slowdown as a result of the coronavirus. “We are owned by the non-profit Lenfest Institute for Journalism so philanthropy is an important part of our present and our future,” he says. Katie Erwert of the Seattle Times said being family-owned (the publisher is the fourth generation of the Blethen family to run the paper) “is a key differentiator in so many ways. They live here. They work here. The impact to our community is felt deeply because they are of this community.”

Texting the news : Bui says the Arizona Republic has been experimenting with a number of different ways of interacting with readers, including a subscription text-messaging service called Subtext. There are now about 500 people using the service, which allows them to get news headlines, but also reply to Republic staffers with their experiences or perspective. “We text roughly twice a day, once with case numbers, and then another with something else I think people need to know about,” says Bui . “I’m trying to answer most replies and people really love the one-on-one feeling. I think people are really scared and overwhelmed, so I’ve gotten a bunch of comments about how nice it is that we have an upbeat tone. I write it like I’m texting my friends.”

Other notable stories:

Mathew Ingram is CJR's chief digital writer.