Michael Wolff is back

Early last year, Michael Wolff’s book Fire and Fury—a rollicking, fly-on-the-wall account of dysfunction in Trumpworld—devoured so much press anticipation, and picked up so many pre-sales, that its publisher released it four days ahead of schedule. Wolff’s next book, Siege: Trump Under Fire, is due out in four days, and the reception has so far been different: less buzzy, more reflective of factual errors and uncorroborated claims. More critics are raising questions about Wolff’s reliability as a narrator.

Some of the explosive claims Wolff makes in Siege—that Steve Bannon called the Trump Organization “a criminal enterprise”; that Rupert Murdoch called Trump “an asshole”; that Fox News let Brett Kavanaugh see questions ahead of an interview during his Supreme Court confirmation fight—have made headlines. Many reporters and critics covering the book, however, have expressed skepticism about its key claims. In particular, they are casting doubt on Wolff’s assertion, written about this week in The Guardian, that Robert Mueller, the special counsel, drew up a three-count indictment charging Trump with obstruction of justice—and then decided to shelve it. In the book, to back up that story, Wolff refers to leaked documents (The Guardian claims to have viewed them), but Peter Carr, Mueller’s spokesperson, has denied that any such evidence exists. In The New York Times, Mark Landler pointed out other possible inconsistencies in Wolff’s account of Mueller-related documents: aspects of their wording and legal basis contradict what we already know about Mueller’s inquiry. Andrew Weissmann, who, according to Wolff, led the supposed indictment team, wasn’t, in fact, involved in examining Trump’s possible obstruction. Erik Wemple, a media writer for The Washington Post, listed eight factors undercutting Wolff’s claim about Mueller and only one in support of it: Wolff’s assertion that his source is “impeccable.”

Wolff issued the defense of his source in an interview with Michael M. Grynbaum, of the Times. Grynbaum asked Wolff what efforts he had made to corroborate and fact-check his new book. Wolff said that he did not seek an interview with Trump—doing so would have been a “fool’s errand”—despite reporting a new allegation, by a former staffer on The Apprentice, of Trump’s sexual misconduct. The president “is not a man who is going to suddenly at this point of his life ‘fess up to being a sexual harasser,” Wolff said. Nor did Wolff ask Fox about the Kavanaugh interview claim. “I actually don’t believe, if you know the answer, it is necessary to go through the motions of getting an answer that you are absolutely certain of,” Wolff told Grynbaum. Several reporters reacted incredulously: Washingtonian’s Andrew Beaujon accused Wolff of “contempt for the absolute basics of journalism”; Ted Mann, a Wall Street Journal reporter, said failure to seek comment “would get you fired from a high school newspaper.”

Wolff told Grynbaum that his book went through fact-checking, but it’s not clear what that process entailed. The standards vary: as my colleague Alexandria Neason wrote early this year, non-fiction book publishers—unlike most major magazines—lack in-house fact-checking departments, and they don’t tend to insist that writers seek out checkers externally. Some authors do, but even then, the vetting can range from calling subjects and third-parties for confirmation and insight to reviewing an author’s notes without additional sourcing. As Neason points out, where errors in a magazine reflect on a masthead, errors in books dent only the author’s credibility, not the publisher’s. Wolff acknowledged as much in his interview with Grynbaum: “It’s a distinction between journalists who are institutionally wedded and those who are not,” he said. Readers, he added, will know Siege is only his account of the truth, not “put together by a committee.”

Discretion ultimately rests with readers. Ahead of its release last year, Fire and Fury topped Amazon’s best-seller charts. As of this morning, Siege pre-sales don’t make the top 100. At number one? Mueller’s report.

Bannon’s canon: Siege relies heavily on Steve Bannon, who continued talking to Wolff even after Fire and Fury led to his ouster from the White House and Breitbart News. Wolff calls Bannon “the Virgil anyone might be lucky to have as a guide for a descent into Trumpworld.” In a review for the Post, however, Ryan Lizza notes, “It takes 193 pages, but we eventually learn that Bannon hasn’t talked to Trump since he was fired.” In a review for the Times, Jennifer Szalai writes that Siege reads like a “rhetorical gambit—a twisted bid to burnish Bannon’s anti-establishment legacy.”

CNN’s Oliver Darcy asked several journalism experts how reporters should cover Siege. “Proceed with extreme caution!” the Post’s Wemple told him. Frank Sesno, of George Washington University, added: “Before the media feast on and amplify its claims, they should fact- and logic-check to determine what’s real, what’s credible, and what should—put charitably—be left on the cutting room floor.” Wolf (one f): Neason’s piece on non-fiction fact-checking came after a number of errors were spotted in Merchants of Truth, the recent book by Jill Abramson, former editor of the Times, about the future of the news business. Last week, we saw another case for rigorous fact-checking: Naomi Wolf made a crucial error in her new book, Outrages, based on her misunderstanding of a legal term. A critic told Wolf of the mistake live on air during a BBC radio interview.



Other notable stories:

Correction: A previous version of this post said Fire and Fury led to Steve Bannon’s ouster from Fox News. It should have said Breitbart News. The post has been updated.

