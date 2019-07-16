Norah O’Donnell’s promising start

Yesterday, the news cycle threw a test at Norah O’Donnell as she anchored her first broadcast as host of CBS Evening News. President Trump’s racist tweets about four Congresswomen of color remained a top story yesterday: Trump said the Congresswomen hated America and called one of them, Ilhan Omar, an Al Qaeda sympathizer. Later, Omar and her targeted colleagues responded with a press conference; “This is the agenda of white nationalists,” Omar said. Many major news organizations—including CBS—avoided calling Trump’s tweets racist, instead leaning on tortured euphemisms such as “racially charged.” Would O’Donnell punt, too?

As she started talking, an on-screen graphic referred to a “racial firestorm.” It did not bode well. Less than 10 seconds later, however, O’Donnell did clearly and directly use the R-word. She then briefly trained attention on the continued silence of senior Republican lawmakers before tossing to Weijia Jiang, a CBS White House correspondent. Jiang said “racist,” too.

It was a strong start. Next, a report by Major Garrett on Trump’s history of “controversial racial comments” (less strong) touched on the president’s equivocation following the deadly white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, in 2017; leading out of that, O’Donnell offered an update in the case of James Fields, Jr., who killed Heather Heyer with his car that day and who was just sentenced to life plus 419 years in prison. The rest followed a similar pattern: O’Donnell passed from the issues commanding the nation’s attention—the ICE raids, Jeffrey Epstein, blackouts in New York—to important stories lower in the news cycle’s churn, including protests in Puerto Rico and the murders of an American scientist in Greece and a civil-rights activist in Louisiana. O’Donnell teased coming interviews with Jeff Bezos and Caroline Kennedy ahead of Saturday’s 50th anniversary of the moon landings, then ran a segment on the forgotten “women of NASA” who were critical to the mission’s success. The space focus was a none-too-subtle nod to Walter Cronkite, the most illustrious of O’Donnell’s Evening News predecessors, who anchored the landings in 1969. O’Donnell quoted another news legend, Edward R. Murrow, at length to close out the broadcast.

There’s more at stake in O’Donnell’s move from CBS This Morning to the evening slot than in a routine network reshuffle. O’Donnell is only the third woman ever to solo anchor a nightly newscast, following Katie Couric, also of CBS, and Diane Sawyer, of ABC. That’s important for representation, but also for CBS. Since the height of #MeToo in 2017, sexual-abuse scandals prompted the firings of star anchor Charlie Rose, 60 Minutes producer Jeff Fager, and chairman and CEO Les Moonves; cascading allegations against Moonves led to reports of a toxic, misogynistic culture at the network. In recent months, the news division has seen something of a turnaround under the direction of Susan Zirinsky, its new president; O’Donnell has said that she would not have taken the Evening News gig if Zirinsky weren’t in charge.

Both Zirinsky and O’Donnell have stressed the need to restore viewers’ trust with serious reporting. To that end, O’Donnell, a former White House and Congressional correspondent, will move the Evening News from New York to DC in the fall. The early reviews, on the trust front, seem positive. In yesterday’s debut, O’Donnell “didn’t rely on any attention-grabbing tricks to carry the day,” Brian Steinberg writes for Variety. It was “a no-nonsense newscast that was packed with information and left little time for gimmicks.”

This being television, the thirst for ratings looms large, too. As The Washington Post’s Margaret Sullivan wrote last week, for all O’Donnell’s talk of trust, “Network honchos would probably settle for something less lofty: getting the Tiffany Network, as it once was known, out of the ratings cellar for its evening news broadcasts.” CBS Evening News has long lagged rival shows: currently, it averages 6 million viewers a night, whereas the nightly newscasts on ABC and NBC both boast more than 8 million viewers on average. These are important figures. The network newscasts all perform much better than prime-time news shows on cable.

O’Donnell portrays her show as a counterweight to cable’s ever-louder opinionating. “If you want affirmation, you can turn on a cable channel,” she told the LA Times’s Stephen Battaglio. “If you want information, turn on the CBS Evening News.” In the Trump era, this sort of straight-down-the-middle, view-from-nowhere approach feels tired, rooted in old notions of objectivity that too often are a fig leaf for the obscene. Last night, however, O’Donnell proved there’s room for the word “racist” in her conception of facts-first journalism, and room for stories from across America that some national outlets have overlooked. Already, that sets her apart.

Correction: Norah O’Donnell closed out the CBS Evening News last night with a quote from Edward R. Murrow, not from Walter Cronkite, as previously stated. The post has been updated.

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR's newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.