The alarming reality of made-for-TV authoritarianism

Yesterday, protests took place in Portland, Oregon, as they have every day since late May. Community leaders led chants of “Black Lives Matter.” Wall of Moms, a mothers’ group, linked arms and sang a haunting lullaby: “Hands up, please don’t shoot me.” In the early days, members of the Portland police department fired tear gas and impact munitions at the crowds. Officials justified their aggression by tweeting pictures of projectiles—a part-eaten apple, a brick, a can of White Claw—that they said protesters had thrown at cops. As June progressed, the protests “settled into an odd rhythm,” Bellingcat’s Robert Evans, who has been covering the scene, writes; they “sometimes ended in police violence and sometimes ended in parties.” In July, the federal government got heavily involved. Its agents joined local forces in using gas and munitions—one of which left a protester, Donovan LaBella, in need of skull and facial surgery. According to The Oregonian’s Maxine Bernstein, federal officials also surveilled protesters and sent undercover officers into the crowd to make arrests. Last week, the situation came to national attention after news emerged that federal immigration officers in unmarked vehicles were snatching protesters off the streets.

In recent days, media critics have argued that federal agents in Portland were trying to get national attention—namely from right-wing media. Right-wing outlets have been on top of the story. Sean Hannity and others have provided wild descriptions of Portland as a war zone where the Trump administration has bravely fended off leftist mobs hell-bent on anarchy. As The Oregonian’s Eder Campuzano reported over the weekend, that’s nonsense: a majority of protesters have been peaceful; violent clashes have been limited to a small section of the city during nighttime hours. Since the truth does not match Trump’s preferred narrative—that Democratic-led cities are on fire, and only he can put out the flames—it appears that his administration is using blunt force to put on a show of his law-and-order bona fides. On Sunday, Anne Applebaum, of The Atlantic, told CNN that the crackdown on Portland amounts to “performative authoritarianism.” Will Bunch, of the Philadelphia Inquirer, called it “made-for-TV fascism.”

TV authoritarianism is still authoritarianism. Local outlets, in particular, have done an excellent job documenting federal agents’ chilling behavior in Portland. But the national conversation has arguably been slow to catch up to the severity of what’s going on. Bunch and others argue that’s due in part to how few national reporters are based in Portland—and, to an extent, Fox and others have taken the opening to frame the story. Some journalists have expressed a feeling that if this were all happening in New York or DC, it would be covered as a much bigger deal. The story certainly merits more urgent attention: about two months after a white officer named Derek Chauvin killed a Black man named George Floyd, prompting a national reckoning with white supremacy, federal agents are using chemical weapons against Americans marching for Black lives, and spiriting some away.

The stakes are rising by the day. Yesterday, the Chicago Tribune reported that the Trump administration is now preparing to send federal agents into Chicago; Department of Homeland Security officials subsequently confirmed those plans to the Washington Post, and Trump said publicly that New York might be next. We can’t say we weren’t warned—after Floyd was killed, Trump said repeatedly that he was considering sending troops into major cities, and, as Josh Sternberg, of The Media Nut, pointed out yesterday, Sen. Tom Cotton advocated as much in his infamous New York Times op-ed, which was published in early June. Around the same time, Trump staged a photo-op that involved teargassing protesters in Washington; later that month, he vowed to jail “vandals, hoodlums, anarchists, and agitators” around the country. Bunch points out that, by July 1—when Trump established an “Orwellian” new task force, ostensibly to protect statues and monuments, with worryingly broad law enforcement powers—the story got “almost no attention.”

Media coverage is habitually reactive. The aggressions of federal agents in Portland aren’t happening in a vacuum; as Tuck Woodstock, a local journalist, pointed out last week, “This is the natural escalation of the last seven weeks. This is what has come of Portlanders protesting police brutality for 50 days: more bizarre acts of police brutality.” Right-wing outlets have continued to obsess over the ongoing protests, through a distorting lens, while their reality-based counterparts’ interest in the protests has waned. It’s taken people being snatched off the street to begin to rectify that. We can’t let our attention drop again. What’s happening in Portland will keep happening, there and elsewhere. As Woodstock said, “Portlanders are risking everything every day. Please notice.”

Below, more on Portland, protest, and race in the media:

Media criticism: Campuzano, of The Oregonian, spoke with Portland residents about their impressions of media coverage of protests in the city. Some residents argued that local outlets, as well as national media, have been overly focused on scenes of violence and vandalism. “It misses the point,” one protester, Katherine Sherman, told Campuzano. “It misses the beauty of this cultural moment.” In June, after readers expressed similar concerns to editors at The Oregonian, the paper changed the way it displayed protest photos online, Campuzano reports.

After moving recently to capitalize the word "Black" as it pertains to race and culture, John Daniszewski, the AP's vice president for standards, confirmed yesterday that his organization will continue to lowercase the word "white." (The AP's style guide remains a baseline for many US newsrooms.) Following internal discussions, the AP concluded that "white people generally do not share the same history and culture, or the experience of being discriminated against because of skin color. In addition, we are a global news organization and in much of the world there is considerable disagreement, ambiguity and confusion about whom the term includes."

