How should we think about Russian disinformation?

Last month, the Senate Intelligence Committee published a damning bipartisan report on Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election. Since then, we’ve heard more about what Russia may be up to in 2020. A week ago, Brian Murphy, a senior official at the Department of Homeland Security, filed a whistleblower complaint alleging that his bosses told him to suppress reports concerning ongoing Russian interference, because they risked making Trump “look bad.” (This was a big story, and would likely have been even bigger if it hadn’t landed at the same time as Bob Woodward’s book.) On Thursday, the Treasury Department slapped sanctions on Andrii Derkach, a Ukrainian politician with ties to Trumpworld, and tagged him as a Russian agent who’s been working to undermine the election; the same day, Microsoft warned that Russian military intelligence is once again trying to hack campaign aides. Peter Strzok, an FBI staffer turned Trump punching bag, and Alexander Vindman, a former administration aide who testified during Trump’s impeachment, both gave rare interviews to The Atlantic, during which they characterized Trump as a useful idiot for Vladimir Putin. In sum, Russia is back and “wilier than ever,” Politico’s Mark Scott wrote yesterday—and experts fear that the chaos has only just begun.

Last week, with such warnings starting to swirl around the news cycle, Joshua Yaffa, Moscow correspondent at the New Yorker, took a step back, asking—in a thought-provoking essay drawing on the research of Nina Jankowicz, Aric Toler, Peter Pomerantsev, and other experts—whether the threat of Russian disinformation, in particular, is actually “as dangerous as we think.” It can be challenging, Yaffa argues, to disentangle “intent from impact”—while Russia’s hack of internal Democratic Party emails, which were subsequently published by WikiLeaks, did seem to move the US electorate in 2016, the online trolling tactics pushed by Russia’s infamous Internet Research Agency had a “considerably less significant” impact, and seemed aimed at “scoring points with bosses and paymasters in Russia as much as influencing actual votes.” Major US news outlets, Yaffa notes, have lavished disproportionate attention on Russia-linked websites and accounts that have little to no reach; meanwhile, domestic actors, from Fox News hosts to Trump himself, routinely blast junk into the homes of millions of voters. Ultimately, while Russia is clearly trying to exacerbate America’s divisions, it didn’t create those divisions: America is doing a good job of dividing itself without outside help. “In focussing on the tactics of the aggressors, we may be overlooking our weaknesses as victims,” Yaffa writes. “What if, to borrow an old horror-movie trope, the call is coming from inside the house?”

ICYMI: Journalism’s Gates keepers

The debates Yaffa channels—and others like them—are not new; last year, for instance, my colleague Mathew Ingram assessed dueling studies claiming, respectively, that “fake news,” including junk pumped out by Russia, didn’t and possibly did affect the result in 2016. Such debates are newly relevant, though, and Yaffa’s essay reminds us of an insight that’s key to assessing them: the impact of Russian disinformation can’t be quantified as a precise function of its malign output, but rather is part of a more complicated psychological ecosystem.

Since 2016, countless reporters and pundits have indeed overhyped the significance of tactics that, upon sober reflection, don’t seem to amount to much—as Bellingcat’s Toler observed in April, one New York Times story on Russian disinformation cited a dubious tweet that, at time of writing, had been favorited twice and retweeted once—and America’s weakness as a victim is, ultimately, America’s problem. But when electoral margins are as fine as they were in 2016, it becomes harder to say for sure that low-grade trolling isn’t worth our attention. And, more importantly, the boundary between foreign aggression and domestic susceptibility is fuzzy, and porous. Regardless of the potency of its measurable output, Russia has undoubtedly planted itself in the American psyche as a big threat. As Yaffa notes, if Russia’s goal is to sow chaos, “being seen to affect outcomes is as good as actually affecting outcomes.”

Viewed one way, much Russian disinformation looks like inconsequential chaff that’s easy to ignore; viewed another way, it looks like a startlingly easy and efficient way of maintaining an imposing edifice of threat, and undermining Americans’ confidence in the way they consume information. To poison a glass of water, you don’t need to replace all the water with poison. All this raises some pretty mind-bending questions. Is the wave of conspiracy—QAnon, Plandemic, etc.—currently washing across the US a distinctively homegrown phenomenon, or is it tied to the much broader problem of rapidly-eroding trust in the purity of information, a problem that Russia is, at the very least, perceived to have stoked? What if a major news outlet citing a low-engagement tweet isn’t a stroke of luck for small-time propagandists? What if it’s the point?

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

With any luck, news organizations will already have been grappling with such difficult questions, which could become even more pressing, depending on what Russia does next. Yaffa is right to assert that “in focussing on the tactics of the aggressors, we may be overlooking our weaknesses as victims”—but media outlets should ideally be able to focus aggressively on both, while retaining a well-balanced sense of proportion. A victim’s weakness doesn’t diminish the wrong of aggressing it, and again, the margins come November could be mighty fine. At the same time, we shouldn’t facilitate our own victimhood. Russia is working to help destroy public confidence in the news. It’s our job to retain—and build—as much confidence as we can.

Below, more on Russia and disinformation:



Other notable stories:

ICYMI: Why did Matt Drudge turn on Donald Trump?

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR’s newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.