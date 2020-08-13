The QAnon cult is growing and the media is helping

Stocks and bonds may be weak, but we’re still in a raging bull market for one commodity, and that is disinformation. That’s thanks in large part to the fact that President Donald Trump creates and distributes so much of it himself, both through his Twitter account but also in his official statements and briefings from the White House. Trump’s promotion of fringe conspiracy theories—like the one he repeatedly tweeted about involving former Congressional candidate Joe Scarborough and the death of a former campaign worker, or a video about a supposed cure for COVID-19 from a doctor who believes that some diseases are caused by demons—and similar behavior by Trump supporters and advisors, including his son Donald Jr., have helped to fuel the continued growth of a digital disinformation ecosystem. It ties together “dark web” sites like 4chan and right-wing outlets like Breitbart, but also relies on giant digital platforms like Facebook and YouTube, and mainstream news outlets like Fox News, as engines of dissemination.

One sign of how large and potentially influential this ecosystem has become in just the last four years is the growth of the QAnon conspiracy theory cult, something that seemed like a bad joke not that long ago—an often bizarre hodge-podge of beliefs involving a plan by the “deep state” to take down some or all of the government, Satanic child sex-abuse rings run by the rich and powerful in Washington, and even the existence of aliens who walk among us. The idea that an anonymous government operative known only as Q leaves coded messages posted on 4chan discussion boards or in Reddit threads, containing details about the government’s plans to foil a supposed coup, might have been laughable just a few years ago, but now there are candidates for Congress who openly share some of these beliefs, such as Marjorie Taylor Greene, who won a Republican primary runoff in Georgia’s 14th district this week, and was congratulated by the president. “There’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take this global cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles out, and I think we have the president to do it,” Greene said in a YouTube video.

This week, NBC News reported that an internal Facebook investigation found thousands of groups and pages devoted to QAnon conspiracy theories, with millions of members and followers, according to internal company documents that were obtained by the network. The ten largest of these groups identified by Facebook reportedly contain more than one million members, and the total from all of the QAnon groups is about three million. It’s not clear how much overlap there is among membership of the groups, according to NBC, because most of them are private. Two unnamed Facebook staffers told the network that the company is considering a platform-wide crackdown on QAnon content that would be similar to the way it handles anti-vaccination content, which is to reject advertising from such groups, and exclude them from search results and recommendations (Twitter recently did something similar). A report by The Guardian says the paper found one hundred and seventy QAnon groups and accounts on Facebook and Instagram with more than four and a half million followers.

Facebook has had a significant disinformation problem for some time, one that some believe helped tip the scales during the last election, but the company’s ability (or desire) to fight this problem has become even more of an unknown over the past year, as the social network has focused increasingly on private groups and encrypted messaging through WhatsApp, part of a vision for the future promoted by Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s chief executive. And as NBC pointed out, it has aggressively promoted QAnon groups and content, both via its all-powerful recommendation algorithm and through its advertising network. According to the network, an internal Facebook team found that the company had accepted one hundred and eighty-five ads “praising, supporting, or representing” QAnon, ads that generated about four million impressions over the last month alone (Facebook has also banned QAnon groups in the past for breaching its rules on harassment and hate speech).

Facebook hasn’t been the only one helping QAnon to grow. As Washington Post reporter Tony Romm noted on Twitter, journalists can also help fuel the movement when they write credulous stories about it (and yes, I’m aware that I am writing about it right now). “With these QAnon candidates now apparently mainstream, the real test now involves journalists, which so often tend to treat the absurd as objects of fascination,” said Romm. “The risk is inadvertently normalizing conspiracy theory behavior through profiles and other stories,” something that has also been raised as an issue with the white supremacist movement. As Parker Molloy and Alex Kaplan pointed out in a recent piece at Media Matters, stories about candidates like Greene and other Q supporters that don’t explicitly address their fringe beliefs—including some in high-profile outlets like the New York Times—risk mainstreaming those beliefs. I’ll be talking about this and other aspects of the disinformation ecosystem with researcher Whitney Phillips on CJR’s Galley discussion platform this week.

Like a religion : Former CJR staffer Sam Thielman took a look at the QAnon movement in a recent piece for the magazine, and said it is very similar in many ways to “a news-obsessed strain of Christian theology called premillennial dispensationalism, which takes metaphorical passages in the Bible and tries to decode them into both individual prophecies that refer directly to current events, as well as a larger meta-prophecy ending in the Rapture of believers to heaven, the coming of the Antichrist, and the battle of Armageddon.”

Clogging hotlines : A report in the New York Times says that QAnon believers, who claim they are trying to dismantle a global cabal of Satanic child molesters and sex traffickers, are making it more difficult for actual child-welfare activists to do their work. “The Polaris Project, a nonprofit organization that runs the National Human Trafficking Hotline, issued a news release saying its hotline had been overwhelmed with false reports. It later published a blog post warning that ‘unsubstantiated claims and accusations about child sex trafficking can spin out of control and mislead well-meaning people into doing more harm than good.’”

Alternate reality : The QAnon conspiracy cult may have aspects that are similar to a religion, but it also shares many features with what are called “alternate-reality games” or ARGs, according to a Times interview with ARG expert Adrian Hon , the chief executive of a gaming company called Six to Start. “Unlike video games, alternate reality games aren’t played on a console—they use the world as their storytelling platform. There’s no one particular medium. The story takes place in real time and seems to exist in the world. So game designers hide clues and puzzles in websites, apps and even newspaper advertisements. It’s a bit like a networked treasure hunt that turns the world around you into a game.”

Other notable stories:

