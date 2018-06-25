Govt overreach, an affair, and muddied waters surrounding a press freedom case

The Department of Justice seized the data of a reporter earlier this month, raising press freedom concerns about government overreach and the sanctity of journalists’ work product. But in the weeks since, the personal life of that journalist, New York Times national security reporter Ali Watkins, has become part of the story. On Sunday, the Times published a long look at the case, examining how an affair between a reporter and a security aide has rattled Washington media.

For three years Watkins was involved in a romantic relationship with James Wolfe, a senior aide to the Senate Intelligence Committee, who was charged on June 7 with lying repeatedly to investigators about his contacts with three reporters. Minutes before the indictment against Wolfe was unsealed, the Times reported that prosecutors also secretly seized years’ worth of Watkins’s phone and email records. Press freedom groups quickly decried the government’s actions, arguing that they “represent a fundamental threat to press freedom,” in the words of the Committee to Protect Journalists.

The focus on Watkins’s romantic entanglements has muddied the waters on what should be a clear case of government overreach. Her former editor at The Huffington Post, Ryan Grim, told the Times’s Michael M. Grynbaum, Scott Shane, and Emily Flitter, “What I see is the Trump administration seizing a reporter’s records and tricking the press into writing about her sex life. It’s appalling what the Trump administration is doing and I don’t think you should enable it.”

RELATED: Assessing Trump’s press freedom record, one year on

Reading between the lines of statements from the Times and one of Watkins’s former employers, Politico, it’s obvious that management wishes she had been more forthcoming about her relationships and the government’s interest in her contacts. A spokesman for Politico said that Watkins “did not disclose the personal nature of her relationship early on in her tenure.” Last fall, after the relationship with Wolfe ended and Watkins began dating a different staff member from the committee, the same Politico spokesman said editors “were not made aware of this relationship.” The Times, for its part, was made aware of Watkins’s relationship with Wolfe before she began working at the paper, but, on the advice of her lawyers, she didn’t tell her editors that she had received a letter from the Justice Department in February notifying her that it had seized her records until just before news about Wolfe’s arrest broke. A Times spokeswoman said the paper, “obviously would have preferred to know.”

The case presents a set of complicated issues, but the primary focus should remain on the government’s action. Questions about Watkins’s decision-making are fair game; she claims that she never used Wolfe as a source for her reporting, but the Times is reviewing her work history. It is possible, however, to separate the personal issues from the professional concern. If, as it appears, the DOJ did not fulfill its obligation to take “all reasonable steps” to obtain information through alternative sources before targeting reporters’ information, that is a major attack on press freedoms. The most important aspect of the story is that the government seized a reporter’s data as part of a case that doesn’t even involve the leaking of classified information—not the salacious details of an affair.

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

As for Watkins, Politico’s Jack Shafer—who notes that relationships between journalists and sources are not unheard of—has a succinct summation of the case. “It’s never OK for reporters to sleep with their sources,” he writes. “Ali Watkins deserves a good scolding and professional reprimands if she crossed that line. But based on what we know about her case, she deserves a second chance. Given all the male reporters over the years who’ve escaped punishment for their sins of the flesh, it’s only fair.”

Below, more on coverage of Watkins, the seizure of her work, and an important press freedom issue.

The need for better laws: For The Daily Beast, Gabe Rottman argues that the seizure of Watkins’s data demonstrates the need for a federal shield law. “Journalists, now more than ever, need federal legal protections to ensure that the government can’t indiscriminately seize their confidential records or force them to disclose anonymous sources,” Rottman writes.

For The Daily Beast, Gabe Rottman argues that the seizure of Watkins’s data demonstrates the need for a federal shield law. “Journalists, now more than ever, need federal legal protections to ensure that the government can’t indiscriminately seize their confidential records or force them to disclose anonymous sources,” Rottman writes. A messy case: The Washington Post’s Erik Wemple writes that the appearance of a conflict of interest is worth considering, even as the main focus should be on government overreach. “It is possible to decry federal intrusions while conceding there may be some housekeeping in order,” Wemple writes.

The Washington Post’s Erik Wemple writes that the appearance of a conflict of interest is worth considering, even as the main focus should be on government overreach. “It is possible to decry federal intrusions while conceding there may be some housekeeping in order,” Wemple writes. Sins of the past: CJR columnist Trevor Timm argues that the current administration’s legal actions against the press have their roots in the past. “While Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions are undoubtedly responsible for this brazen attack on press freedom, the groundwork for the current moment came from decisions by the Obama administration,” Timm writes.

CJR columnist Trevor Timm argues that the current administration’s legal actions against the press have their roots in the past. “While Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions are undoubtedly responsible for this brazen attack on press freedom, the groundwork for the current moment came from decisions by the Obama administration,” Timm writes. Silencing Trump: Last week, Wolfe’s lawyers asked a judge for a gag order restricting government officials, including President Trump, from commenting on the case, reported BuzzFeed’s Zoe Tillman. Trump has claimed that Wolfe leaked classified information, though the former aide has only been charged with lying to investigators.

Other notable stories

ICYMI: Freelancers are precarious. When should they push back?

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Pete Vernon is a CJR staff writer. Follow him on Twitter @ByPeteVernon.