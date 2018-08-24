Trump’s media protector turns

During the 2016 campaign and into early months of the new administration, you would have been hard pressed to find a media outlet more supportive of Donald Trump than the National Enquirer. The Enquirer propped up Trump’s candidacy, attacked his rivals, and bought the silence of those who threatened him. But as Robert Mueller’s investigation circles closer to the president, the Enquirer’s leaders have tossed their Trump loyalties.

The Wall Street Journal’s Nicole Hong and Lukas I. Alpert report that David Pecker, CEO of American Media Inc, which publishes the Enquirer, “was granted immunity by federal prosecutors for providing information about Michael Cohen and President Trump in the criminal investigation into hush-money payments for two women during the 2016 presidential campaign.” Pecker and Trump have long enjoyed a mutually beneficial friendship, and the about face is a troubling development for the president. Dylan Howard, the chief content officer of AMI, was also granted immunity for his cooperation with investigators.

Lately, its seems, once-reliable sycophants—everyone from Omarosa Manigault Newman to Michael Cohen—are deciding that they are best served by sharing what they know about the president’s behavior in and out of office. Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman reports that Trump and Pecker haven’t spoken in eight months, and a friend of Trump’s told Sherman that Pecker’s decision to work with Mueller was shocking: “Holy shit, I thought Pecker would be the last one to turn.”

RELATED: We’re all caught in the dizzying Trump news cycle

The Enquirer’s purchase of stories only to bury them, a practice known as “catch and kill,” was used to keep claims by Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal out of the news, but the squashing of stories has not been limited to helping Trump. The AP’s Jeff Horwitz reports that the Enquirer kept its documents on hush money payments locked in a safe, and that “the Trump records were stored alongside similar documents pertaining to other celebrities’ catch-and-kill deals, in which exclusive rights to stories were bought with no intention of publishing to keep them out of the news. By keeping celebrities’ embarrassing secrets, the company was able to ingratiate itself with them and ask for favors in return.”

The Enquirer has broken important news—including that John Edwards, a candidate for president, had an affair with a member of his campaign staff—but no one has held it up as a beacon of journalistic integrity. Knowing what we do now about the lengths to which its leadership would go to protect powerful people, though, it makes you wonder: What else is sitting in that safe?

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

Below, more on Pecker, Trump, and a shady corner of the media world.

Other notable stories

ICYMI: How Trump turned Mollie Tibbetts’s murder into a national story

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Pete Vernon is a CJR staff writer. Follow him on Twitter @ByPeteVernon.