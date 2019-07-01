Trump, Stephanie Grisham, and the chaos at the North Korean border

Yesterday, the cameras were rolling as Donald Trump—to applause and a handshake from Kim Jong Un—became the first sitting US president to set foot in North Korea. The footage was shaky and broadcast at 2:45am Eastern time; nonetheless, it was a “made-for-TV moment,” as Politico’s Anita Kumar wrote, twice. Reporters across the US media framed Trump’s brief visit in similar, showy terms. “In terms of sheer performance,” ABC’s Jonathan Karl said, “this may be the biggest moment of the Trump presidency so far.” The Washington Post’s David Nakamura called it “One small step for the 45th president; one giant boost for his television ratings.” Trump, Nakamura writes, has “carefully cultivated elaborately staged moments that, strung together, reveal a president eager to play the roles of producer and director, calling the camera shots, hyping the drama and building public expectations for a big reveal.”

The characterization of Trump as media manipulator recurs so often that it almost feels clichéd. But media optics were clearly front of mind during his weekend maneuverings. On Saturday, the president, who was in Japan for the G20 summit, offered Kim the chance of a meeting via Twitter. Trump seemed well aware of the stakes: if Kim had rejected the invitation, “everybody is going to say, ‘Oh, he was stood up by Chairman Kim,’” Trump said at a news conference in Osaka. He returned to that theme at a conference with Kim in the Demilitarized Zone just south of the Korean border: “you made us both look good” by showing up, Trump told Kim, “and I appreciate it.” During various other press availabilities, Trump assailed the “fake news” media back home, and accused the press of having “no appreciation” for what is being done between the US and North Korea. (The latter gripe followed Trump’s claim that following his first meeting with Kim, in Singapore in 2018, “all of the danger went away”; given that North Korea has not given up its nuclear arsenal since then, this was half-true, at best.)

Many outlets sounded similar notes of skepticism; nonetheless, Trump’s visit to the Hermit Kingdom did attract wall-to-wall coverage, its historic nature front and center. The traveling press corps clamored to get footage of Trump’s meetings with Kim and with Moon Jae-in, the president of South Korea. At times, the push for access descended into pandemonium. Journalists reportedly scuffled with North Korean security agents. Seung Min Kim, a Post reporter of Korean descent, wrote that an official tried to block her from questioning Trump and Moon because the session was “U.S. PRESS ONLY.” She subsequently was admitted.

A figure we’re going to be hearing a lot more about was at the center of the chaos. Stephanie Grisham, not yet a week into her job as White House press secretary and communications director, reportedly sustained bruises as she pushed North Korean officials aside to grant American journalists access to Trump and Kim; one source told CNN that Grisham had been involved in an “all out brawl.” She was praised for doing so: by habitual Trumpworld boosters like Laura Ingraham, but also by mainstream reporters and commentators. “In this particular moment, it looks like Grisham was taking this aspect of her new role—helping advocate for US access in international press pools—very seriously,” Ali Rogin, of PBS NewsHour, tweeted. CNN’s Brian Stelter assigned “credit where it’s due”; also on CNN, April Ryan, White House correspondent for American Urban Radio Networks, said she “felt sorry” for Grisham. Big diplomatic visits are usually meticulously planned, Ryan noted. This one, apparently, was impromptu.

More press access is always better. But we should be careful before lavishing praise on Grisham. As Frank Bruni asked Stelter yesterday, “Was she doing that for the press or was she doing that for the president?… I assume the main motive there was making sure the press was able to chronicle a moment.” For “moment,” see stunt. It’s the White House press secretary’s job to spin a line, of course. But it should also be their job to provide consistent access and accurate information to the press and the public, and on that score Grisham has a checkered history. In a past life as press secretary for the Republican majority in the Arizona House of Representatives, Grisham contrived rules to yank a journalist’s credentials, apparently in retaliation for his reporting. As Melania Trump’s communications chief (a job she’ll continue to hold down going forward), her interactions with reporters were not always honest. As the Post reported last week, Grisham “is a lot like her predecessor, Sarah Sanders, and her boss, President Trump: combative, critical of the news media and unafraid to say so.”

Yesterday, during the Trump–Moon news conference, a South Korean official called on Grisham to pick a reporter to ask Trump a question. Grisham gave Trump the chance to choose; “She’s learned very well,” Trump said of Grisham. The president called on Bloomberg’s Margaret Talev, who pointed out that for all the optics, no substantive progress has been made since US talks with North Korea broke down in February. Trump railed that that was “fake news.” Grisham watched on.

