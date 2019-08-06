Letting Trump off the hook

Yesterday, Donald Trump—flanked, in the Diplomatic Room of the White House, by Vice President Mike Pence and a portrait of George Washington—addressed the nation about the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. The setting was capital-P Presidential, but the speech was ludicrous. Trump invoked “unity, devotion, and love,” concepts about which he demonstrates no knowledge. He failed to address the El Paso shooter’s online screed, which contained clear echoes of Trump’s racist rhetoric. By mistake, he placed the Dayton shooting in Toledo.

Trump’s words were clearly lacking, but some members of the press gave him the benefit of the doubt. Today’s lead headline in the first edition of The New York Times—“Trump urges unity vs. racism”—was particularly egregious, and quickly attracted fierce backlash online. (The Times changed the headline for its second edition, but “Assailing hate but not guns” isn’t much of an improvement.) Early this morning, the top headline at the Times online was still crediting Trump with “condemning bigotry”; the subhead parroted Trump’s argument that “video games and mental health” are to blame for shootings, without pointing out that that isn’t true. “I have never received more texts from furious NYT reporters/writers than I have tonight,” Yashar Ali, a freelance journalist, tweeted. “They feel like their hard work is being sullied by a horrible headline. And they’re all blaming Dean Baquet,” the paper’s executive editor.

ICYMI: The key difference between ‘nationalists’ and ‘supremacists’

The Times wasn’t the only offender: numerous headlines and story openers quoted Trump’s words without any effort at context. A prominent Washington Post headline asked, “Trump says white supremacy and sinister ideologies ‘must be defeated.’ Will he lead the way?” The poor choices of words bring to mind Beto O’Rourke’s admonishment of the media over the weekend: “Members of the press, what the fuck?! It’s these questions that you know the answers to.”

At least for the Times and the Post, the bad headlines topped thoughtful analyses that examine the role Trump has played in stoking hate. That wasn’t true everywhere, though. “Did you feel like some members of the media were straining to treat Trump as a ‘normal’ president on Monday?” CNN’s Brian Stelter asked in his newsletter. An article on the website of CBS, for example, quoted heavily from Trump’s address; only in the 11th paragraph, out of 13, does it note that Trump “will still face questions” about past rhetoric that “critics say” has fueled racial hatred. An NBC News story waited until the 27th paragraph to make a similar point about “Trump’s critics.” Both pieces led with Trump calling out white supremacy. A Time story didn’t note the context of Trump’s past rhetoric at all.

In his piece on Trump’s address, the Post’s Dan Balz wrote that “When he has been required to play the role of healer-in-chief, as all presidents have, he has soon after reverted to form.” True enough, but the core expectation here—that we require Trump to be a “healer-in-chief”—feels misplaced; like looking to an arsonist to lead the fire department. Why do some among us continue to seek healing from Trump? The answer isn’t specific to the press: Americans, especially at moments of great despair, relate to their president as the Dad-in-chief, a powerful figure who assures you that he knows just what to do, that everything will be OK. The press is perhaps too aware of this expectation to ignore it.

Sign up for CJR 's daily email

But the premise of Trump’s healing address was a lie, and coverage of it—assuming that it merited attention at all—should have made fact its focus. Trump is culpable for hate in America; journalists should not give the impression that he is invested in working to fix it. Saying so isn’t the same as blaming Trump for individual atrocities without evidence, it holds him accountable for creating a climate that nurtures bigotry and violence. When Trump rails against an individual or group, commentators stress that his words have real-world consequences. When something that looks like a real-world consequence comes to pass, adopting Trump’s narrative defies logic.

By a quirk of fate, yesterday also saw the sentencing, in New York, of Cesar Sayoc, who mailed pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and CNN in October. (None of them detonated; Sayoc got 20 years in prison.) At the height of the pipe-bombs story, commentators stressed that they weren’t blaming Trump for the crime. During Sayoc’s trial, however, his lawyers argued that he was a “Donald Trump superfan” whose attacks were directly inspired by the president. And yet many of us persist in letting Trump off the hook.

Below, more on Trump and the shootings:



Other notable stories:

ICYMI: Ruth Reichl on 40 years in food journalism—and what’s missing from Instagram restaurant pics

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR's newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.