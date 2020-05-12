Coronavirus testing is a freedom of information issue

Yesterday—toward the end of a press conference in the Rose Garden focused on coronavirus testing—President Trump had a tense exchange with Weijia Jiang, of CBS News. Jiang pressed Trump on his repeated claims that the US is doing better on testing than other countries. “Why does that matter?” she asked. “Why is this a global competition to you if, every day, Americans are still losing their lives?” Trump replied that Jiang was asking the wrong person—or, more specifically, the wrong country. “Ask China that question,” he said. “Okay?” He then tried to call on CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, but she deferred to Jiang, who followed up. “Sir, why are you saying that to me, specifically, that I should ask China?” Jiang, who was born in China, asked. Trump interjected, “I’m telling you. I’m not saying it specifically to anybody—I’m saying it to anybody that would ask a nasty question like that.” Collins then tried to get her question in, but Trump wouldn’t let her. He then cut the presser short and stalked off.

Cutting away, CNN’s Wolf Blitzer called the incident a “very, very ugly ending” to the briefing; moments later, Brian Stelter, CNN’s chief media correspondent, came on air to address what had just happened. “It is racist to look at an Asian-American White House correspondent and say, ‘Ask China,’” Stelter said. “This isn’t happening in a vacuum.” Indeed not; Trump and his staff, as Stelter pointed out, have a record of such remarks. In 2017, shortly after he took office, Trump asked April Ryan, a White House correspondent who is Black, whether the Congressional Black Caucus were “friends of yours.” Much more recently, as the coronavirus crisis intensified, Jiang reported that an unnamed White House official called the coronavirus the “kung flu” to her face. And then there’s the gendered element. Last night, Olivia Nuzzi, Washington correspondent for New York magazine, noted on Twitter that Trump’s “unprofessionalism is always revealed most clearly when he is interacting with female reporters… who conduct themselves calmly and professionally in response.”

Trump’s press conferences are commonly overshadowed by ugly moments, even when the substance of what he said is alarming, too. Yesterday’s was no exception. Standing next to a banner that read “AMERICA LEADS THE WORLD IN TESTING,” the president rattled off a litany of misleading claims about his administration’s performance, bragging, for instance, about the countries America leads in per-capita testing without mentioning the many countries—including Germany, Spain, Russia—that it lags. The US has ramped up testing in recent weeks, but its current daily figure—394,211 tests as of yesterday, according to The Atlantic’s COVID Tracking Project—is still far below what experts say is necessary, and what Trump himself has promised. (Last month, he said the US would “very soon” be running five million tests per day.) At yesterday’s presser, Trump repeated his old claim that anyone who wants a test can get one, which wasn’t true the first time he said it, and isn’t true now, either. As German Lopez wrote afterward for Vox, “When all those other factors are taken into account, the US is still playing catch-up to other countries.” Of course, that does not look as good on a banner.

The failure of the Trump administration—and many other jurisdictions worldwide—to run sufficient testing has been a huge story for many weeks. After two people who work in the White House tested positive for COVID-19 last week, for example, many journalists pointed out that the aggressive testing regimen that allowed those cases to be detected isn’t available to the millions of Americans the administration wants to go out and restart the economy. Still, some observers have criticized the press for botching the testing issue. In recent weeks, Nate Silver, of the data site FiveThirtyEight, has argued repeatedly that coverage of rising COVID-19 case counts in many parts of the country has ignored the effects of increased testing. (The more tests you run, the more positive results you can expect to generate.) This lack of context, Silver says, creates perverse incentives—if officials fear that finding more cases will lead to bad headlines, they may decide to run fewer tests. (Last week, Trump said out loud that testing is making him “look bad.”) Sections of the press, Silver has argued, are emphasizing raw case counts for reasons of “narrative,” and should focus on the positive test rate, instead.

Media narrative-making clearly doesn’t excuse bad public-health policy. And data illiteracy—in the face of this monumentally confusing story—is likely just as much to blame for poor coverage, if not more so. Whatever the reason, it’s true that much reporting on case data still feels inconsistent, and disjointed. There’s an enormous difference between a “case” of COVID-19 and a “confirmed case,” yet the terms are often used interchangeably. And Silver is, broadly speaking, correct that the confirmed case rate is a better measure than the count. In the continued absence of truly widespread testing, though, even the rate is a deeply flawed metric. Until testing—both of current cases, and for antibodies—is routine, our data coverage will continue to be partial and conditional, and open to all sorts of contradictory interpretations.

The absence of the data here isn’t journalists’ fault; still, a change of emphasis could make our coverage better. Testing is not just one among the many failures of our leaders; nor is it just an essential prerequisite for safely reopening the country. Rather, we should see it as the coronavirus story’s central informational plank, without which we can’t know anything much about the virus’s spread. It’s tempting to see our existing knowledge as a universe that expands outwards when we learn more, but it might be more useful to think of it as the contents of a house. Currently, we’re only able to see what’s visible through the keyhole. The point isn’t to make the house bigger; it’s to open the door.

To that end, the press should treat testing as a freedom of information issue, as well as a medical one. Journalists aren’t typically shy about demanding the information they need to do their jobs. The only difference in this case is that we’re asking officials to work out how to obtain the data, not to stop hiding information they already have.

In the interim, when sharing data, we should aim to always tell news consumers about its limitations, what removing those limitations might show us, and, when necessary, whose fault they are. Recently, CJR’s Lauren Harris spoke with Caroline Chen, a healthcare reporter for ProPublica, about the importance of contextualizing coronavirus data, particularly with regard to testing. “If you don’t give [readers] that context, one day, they’re going to see a very small number of cases. Then, a month later, [in the event of expanded antibody testing] they’re going to see a very jarring headline that says, ‘There are way more infections than we thought!’” Chen says. “That’s when people can come out and say, ‘We’ve been lied to,’ when that’s not actually the case. We’re just able to measure something different now.”

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR’s newsletter The Media Today. Find him on Twitter @Jon_Allsop.