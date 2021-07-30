Getting the ‘vaccine mandates’ story right

On Tuesday, Fred Ryan, the publisher of the Washington Post, laid down the law: staffers will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-September, when the paper plans to reopen its offices. If employees don’t comply, they risk losing their jobs. Contractors and guests will also have to show proof of vaccination; the paper will make “accommodations” for people with documented medical conditions and religious objections. “In the many conversations I have had with Post employees across all departments, I have heard the genuine concerns they have for themselves and their families with new COVID variants emerging,” Ryan wrote in a memo to staff. “Even though the overwhelming majority of Post employees have already provided proof of vaccination, I do not take this decision lightly.” To my knowledge, the Post was the first major media company to take such a drastic step, though others have instituted vaccine policies: Fox, for instance, uses a voluntary reporting system that allows vaccinated employees to skip medical screenings. In the wider corporate world, the Post is not alone: this week, major companies including Google and Facebook spelled out vaccination requirements for staff. As CNN’s Brianna Keilar said on air: “Get vaccinated or get out.”

State officials have also set vaccination rules, as confirmed COVID case numbers, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant, have risen nationally and vaccine rollout has stalled. On Monday, California announced that bureaucrats and healthcare workers will have to get vaccinated or submit to regular testing; New York City laid out similar requirements for municipal workers. On Wednesday, Andrew Cuomo, the governor of New York State, put forth a vaccination policy for state employees. The federal government got involved, too; the Department of Veterans Affairs told more than a hundred thousand frontline healthcare workers to get vaccinated or face termination. Yesterday, President Biden broadened the scope further: federal workers who aren’t vaccinated will soon have to undergo mandatory testing. The Pentagon quickly applied the same standard to members of the military, who may soon have a vaccination requirement. Biden also called on states and localities to pay people a hundred dollars to get the vaccine. “This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Biden said. “If you’re out there unvaccinated, you don’t have to die. Read the news.”

Well, read some of the news. In recent weeks, commentators have argued that the US is in trouble because right-wing outlets have spread misinformation about vaccines and Biden’s efforts to distribute them. Fox has come in for the most criticism, but some polling shows that viewers of Newsmax and One America News are even more likely to be vaccine-hesitant. Many right-wing pundits have long expressed hysterical opposition to policies that make vaccination a condition of entry to social settings—vaccine passports, for example, which Tucker Carlson, of Fox, has likened to “medical Jim Crow”—and lately have doubled down against vaccination rules in the workplace. On his show Tuesday, Carlson said that “governments should never require people to submit to any medical procedure, whether that procedure is sterilization or frontal lobotomies or COVID vaccinations.” On Wednesday, Jonathan Turley, a law professor and Fox guest, said that businesses are starting to act as “a shadow state” when it comes to vaccines, to which Charles Payne, a Fox host, replied that “‘coerced consent’ sounds almost as oxymoronic as ‘jumbo shrimp.’” (Several observers have noted the dissonance between Fox’s corporate vaccine policies and its commentary. Karine Jean-Pierre, a deputy White House press secretary, yesterday compared Biden’s stance to Fox’s.)

Away from right-wing media, the tone of coverage has been different. A narrative has taken hold—in parts of the mainstream press and even among some Republican politicians—that vaccinated America’s patience with unvaccinated people has finally snapped, and that it’s time to replace carrots with sticks. “We’ve had enough coaxing, we’ve had enough empathy, we’ve had enough understanding, we’ve had enough putting the medicine in the teaspoon and saying ‘choo, choo, choo, please swallow the choo choo train,’” David Frum, of The Atlantic, said on CNN. Yesterday, some cable-news talking heads suggested that Biden hasn’t gone far enough: CNN’s Erin Burnett called his announcement “a big step in the right direction” but added that “extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures.” Politico canvassed the opinions of experts who agreed that testing is not an adequate substitute for vaccination, from a public health standpoint. From an ethical standpoint, others have stressed that refusing vaccination is not, as right-wing media claims, a personal choice with no consequences for others. As MSNBC’s Ali Velshi put it, vaccine requirements are consistent with “American law and our general sense of what we owe to each other as members of a shared society.”

As long as a significant proportion of the population remains unvaccinated, everyone is likely to face restrictions and risk. It’s encouraging to see so many news outlets state that explicitly, in a country whose individualist myths have often been amplified by its media. Still, there is a risk, too, of oversimplifying the vaccine-rules story: It’s not just right-wingers who have expressed skepticism about Biden’s approach; some traditionally left-leaning unions have, too. Vaccine holdouts are not all white people inhaling right-wing talking points; rates are lagging among Black, Hispanic, and low-income Americans with different reasons for waiting. The most successful coverage seeks not to admonish, but to explain, teasing out the differences among types of vaccine rules, and considering their equity implications. (Biden has not, exactly, imposed a “mandate,” though numerous journalists have framed it that way.)

This week, as Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, announced his state’s new vaccine rules, he railed against right-wing media. Erika D. Smith, a columnist at the LA Times, who watched his press conference, wrote afterward that she wished she could get as angry as he did, but could not. “Things are more complicated when you’re Black,” Smith wrote. “When talking to my unvaccinated relatives about COVID-19, I have no choice but to consider the systemic racism that has long pervaded this country, and how it has resulted in deep distrust of the healthcare system, government agencies and most institutions, including legit media organizations.” In other words, “there’s an inherent white privilege in white rage at the unvaccinated.”

