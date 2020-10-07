The plexiglass ceiling

In the hours after President Trump torpedoed the first presidential debate with a disgraceful display of lying and hectoring, the internet rang with calls to cancel future installments. “Networks could fill the time with fact-checked primers on the issues, or crucial information on how to exercise our voting rights, or reruns of Scandal,” Time’s Judy Berman suggested, representatively. “Just about anything would be more helpful in preserving our democracy than what we just witnessed.” Now, one impossibly long week on, calls to cancel the debates have redoubled—not for the sake of democracy, but on health grounds, after Trump and a growing list of his aides tested positive for COVID-19. After the first debate, “it looked as if the big question looming over the next one would be whether anyone could do anything to keep Trump from constantly interrupting Biden,” James Poniewozik, TV critic at the New York Times, wrote yesterday. Now “we’re wondering if it’s possible to hold a debate without creating a biohazard.”

This grim reality doesn’t just apply to Trump’s second and third debates with Biden (which are scheduled for October 15, in Miami, and 22, in Nashville), but to the sole vice-presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris, which—as of this morning, at least—was slated to take place tonight, in Salt Lake City. After Trump’s diagnosis became public knowledge early Friday, extra safety precautions were put in place for the v-p debate: Pence and Harris will be seated twelve feet apart, rather than seven, and the Commission on Presidential Debates agreed to expel maskless audience members and to allow for the erection of plexiglass screens between the candidates. The latter measure irked Pence’s camp, which indicated that Pence did not want a screen on his side of the stage. “If Sen. Harris wants to use a fortress around herself,” Katie Miller, an aide who has been with Pence in Salt Lake City, said, “have at it.”

Yesterday, Miller’s husband, the Trump adviser Stephen Miller, tested positive for COVID-19. Katie Miller already had COVID earlier in the year; still, she left Pence’s camp after she learned of her husband’s diagnosis. Pence has reportedly now dropped his plexiglass objection; according to his physician, Pence is being tested daily, and has so far returned only negative results. The physician has also repeatedly said that Pence is not considered to have been in “close contact” with Trump, an assessment that Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has personally endorsed.

Still, as I wrote recently, the CDC’s word is not as trusted as it once was—and if recent days have taught us anything, it’s that we should treat the claims of administration officials—and their physicians—with due skepticism. According to the Washington Post, Pence sat directly in front of Sen. Mike Lee, a Utah Republican who since tested positive, at an event eleven days ago, and was, at the same time, in close-ish proximity to Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary, and Sen. Thom Tillis, both of whom have also since been confirmed as COVID carriers. In light of all this, holding an in-person v-p debate tonight hardly seems COVID-safe—a verdict underscored by the fact that we don’t yet know what “COVID-safe” actually entails. We do know that the virus can get around plexiglass; we also know that the ventilation system in the debate hall could be important, and yet we haven’t heard much about that in the buildup. As many other observers have argued, the risks just don’t seem worth it.

As both Poniewozik and the Times editorial board wrote yesterday, making the remaining debates safe needn’t involve canceling them outright (sorry, Judy Berman)—they could be held remotely instead. Members of the debate commission are reportedly open to a virtual format for the second Trump-Biden debate next week. Given Trump’s behavior at the first debate, they would be wise to follow through. Trump—who may very well have been exposed to COVID already—turned up too late to be tested, violating what the moderator, Chris Wallace, described as an “honor system” between the campaigns. It’s not clear if Trump was tested prior to the debate at all, since the White House has declined to make his testing history public; during the debate, meanwhile, aides and members of his family sat maskless in the audience, another violation of debate protocols. Trump has said that he plans to attend next week’s debate, and Biden says that he’ll be there, too, as long as Trump is better—but it seems likely, at this point, that any determination on Trump’s condition will be made by Trump himself. The debate commission shouldn’t put Biden in the politically-fraught position of having to pull out—it should insist the second debate takes place remotely or not at all. And it should do likewise for tonight’s v-p debate. Pence isn’t as chaotic a figure as Trump, but he is reliably complicit in Trumpian recklessness. He doesn’t merit the benefit of the doubt.

If, as seems likely, the v-p debate does go ahead as an in-person affair, the media will have to grapple with how best to handle an event that shouldn’t be happening at all. The networks could, of course, boycott it on a point of principle; given that they won’t, they, and other outlets, will at the very least need to cover it in a way that puts public health front and center, and doesn’t frame it as a matter of partisan dispute. Some of the initial coverage of the v-p debate has not been promising. Pundits have asked whether Harris will/should pull punches tonight given Trump’s ill health, which is entirely the wrong question to ask. It channels the same misplaced concern as when NBC’s Lester Holt asked Biden, at a town hall Monday, whether he regretted calling Trump “a clown” during the first debate. (Biden said he ought instead to have called the first debate “a clownish undertaking”; in reality, calling Trump a clown is offensive only to clowns.) When it comes to Harris, the stakes are even higher. Given familiar tropes around women candidates and candidates of color, we should be doubly careful not to police her tone.

Other advance coverage, meanwhile, has cast Pence’s unilateral plexiglass objection in “both sides” terms; the Post referred to it as part of both a “long day of posturing between the Trump and Biden campaigns” and a “larger clash of messages.” This sort of phrasing muddies accountability, and plays into the perennial problem of the press casting debates as fights. If Pence tries to use the presence of the plexiglass as a prop tonight—to paint Harris as weak or scared, for instance—the press should slap him down, rather than relishing “the brawl.”

I and others at CJR have argued repeatedly that debate moderators should fact check candidates in real time in the name of fighting the spread of misinformation. Whether that should be a moderator’s job is at least a matter of legitimate contention; stating that debate organizers should protect candidates, staffers, and guests from the spread of a deadly virus should not be. The two imperatives are not entirely distinct: projecting sound public-health principles is a good thing to do informationally, as well as epidemiologically; taking the debates virtual, meanwhile, could minimize distracting theatrics, and make it easier to cut bullying candidates’ mics off. Not that any of this is paramount. Helping to contain the virus is simply the humane thing to do.

Jon Allsop is a freelance journalist. He writes CJR's newsletter The Media Today.