The Vox Media Union walks out

In November 2017, staffers at Vox Media announced a union drive. In January 2018, the company recognized the Writers Guild of America East; three months later, management and union representatives entered talks over the terms of a union contract. More than a year later, an agreement still has not been reached on key matters related to pay, severance, and contractors’ rights. Last week, many Vox Media staffers walked off the job for an hour in protest. Yesterday—the last day scheduled for negotiations—more than 300 employees went on strike.

The Vox Media Union has walked out today. Here’s what it looks like in the New York office. pic.twitter.com/erPp4fW1nw — Vox Media Union (@vox_union) June 6, 2019

Vox.com, Recode, Eater, The Verge, Curbed, and SBNation were among the sites affected, though visitors to these sites saw no explanation of the walkout. Some stories were published, but hardly any were by staffers (Vox.com, for instance, had a couple posts under a generic “Vox staff” byline) and overall there were fewer new pieces than normal. Megan Farokhmanesh, of The Verge, and Stefanie Tuder and Jaya Saxena, of Eater, complained that new pieces they’d written were being published on their sites without their permission; Dylan Matthews, of Vox.com, told readers not to follow the latest Twitter links promoting his work. Some of their colleagues chimed in on social media with stories of life on a low salary.

In an internal email that was first obtained by Bloomberg, Jim Bankoff, the CEO of Vox Media, stressed that he is “still committed to promptly resolving all outstanding issues” and “couldn’t be more serious about reaching a fair and highly competitive agreement quickly.” Bankoff also indicated, however, that he remains opposed to some of the Vox union’s demands: “While paying people a lot more than market wages sounds great on the surface, it’s not realistic or smart,” he wrote. That remark attracted skepticism on Twitter. Contributors and former Vox Media staffers offered messages of support, as did the Gizmodo Media Group union and guilds at The Washington Post and the LA Times. Andy Campbell wrote about the walkout for HuffPost. The first letter of each paragraph spelled “SOLIDARITY.”

The Vox walkout comes amid a wave of unionization efforts at digital-native publications. As Anna Heyward wrote for CJR last year, these newsrooms were not originally considered to be fertile ground for union drives: their ethos was typically that of the nimble start-up drawing on a young, flexible, itinerant workforce. In the past few years, that has changed. In 2009, Truthout, a left-wing nonprofit news site, moved to organize, but it was the very public unionization process at Gawker, in 2015, that really catalyzed a movement. Staffers at sites including Vice, ThinkProgress, HuffPost, Thrillist, Mic, and The Intercept followed suit. To proponents, the benefits of unionization—improved severance conditions, clearer communication with management—have only become more apparent during the rash of layoffs in recent months.

It’s not yet clear whether the Vox Media staffers who walked out will be back at work today. According to the union’s Twitter account, its representatives bargained through the night; they plan to continue doing so “as long as it takes.” Whether they end up striking a deal or not, the walkout shows that the industry-wide push for unionization is only gaining in strength.

A change of heart: After the Vox union drive was announced, in 2017, German Lopez, a senior reporter at Vox.com, tweeted his opposition to the move. Some of his colleagues wanted to unionize “as protection for laziness,” he said. Lopez swiftly changed his mind. On Wednesday, he expressed his support for the contract efforts. “When I started, I made just $30,000 a year in DC (a pretty expensive city),” he tweeted. “I don’t want anyone at Vox Media to go through that again.”

Friends in high places: Earlier this week, hundreds of TV and film writers, including David Simon, creator of The Wire, and Beau Willimon, of House of Cards, called on Vox Media management to reach an agreement with staff. As Bloomberg's Josh Eidelson explains, Vox Media is expanding further into film and TV production. Yesterday, Bernie Sanders tweeted his solidarity with Vox staff.

Slow progress: This week, Sanders also expressed solidarity with staffers at BuzzFeed News, who voted to unionize earlier this year. On Monday, the BuzzFeed News union tweeted that management has "dragged its feet" on recognizing their efforts. "It's now been 112 days since we went public," the union said.

Nothing changes: It's not just digital shops that are looking to unionize: legacy publications including The New Yorker, The Hartford Courant, the LA Times, the Chicago Tribune, and New York magazine have all seen recent movement. Last year, Steven Greenhouse explored the history of media unions for CJR. "Today's journalists are streaming into unions for many of the same reasons as reporters in the 1930s: poor wages, long hours, skimpy benefits, and worries about layoffs," he wrote.



Other notable stories:

