The media today: WaPo flips the script on an attempted ‘sting’

It’s been a rough time for journalists. Public trust is near an all-time low, the President of the United States regularly rages against our work, and a financial reckoning is always one dismal earnings report away. But every now and then, a story breaks that makes every honest, hardworking scribe in the industry revel in a moment of well-earned delight.

And so it went yesterday afternoon, when The Washington Post’s Shawn Boburg, Aaron C. Davis, and Alice Crites revealed, in painstaking detail, how a woman working for James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas had attempted to mislead reporters into printing the false accusation that she had an abortion at age 15 after Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore impregnated her. O’Keefe’s bumbling operative was exposed on camera by Post reporter Stephanie McCrummen, who showed up to their meeting with receipts in the form of a GoFundMe page the woman had created in which she claimed she had “accepted a job to work in the conservative media movement to combat the lies and deceipt [sic] of the liberal MSM.”

The net joy created by the story among journalists counterbalances roughly 8,746 newsroom layoffs https://t.co/6sVvJS0M1Q — Joshua Benton (@jbenton) November 27, 2017

Special credit goes to WaPo researcher Alice Crites, who unearthed the document, but the entire Post team, from Executive Editor Marty Baron on down, deserves praise. After reporters had nailed down the story, Baron decided to print the woman’s off-the-record comments because the paper felt no responsibility to honor an “agreement that was solicited in maliciously bad faith.” The video of McCrummen’s encounter with the Project Veritas operative (posted at the top of the WaPo story) is worth watching in full.

Journalists celebrate victories like these because the sort of malevolent behavior O’Keefe traffics in deserves to be exposed, but the reality is that his underhanded efforts make reporting harder. It’s difficult enough to confirm details of sexual assault allegations from decades past without bad actors attempting to muddy the waters. When O’Keefe and his crew of nihilist saboteurs enter the game, resources get diverted from reporting on honest stories.

it's really satisfying when o'keefe gets caught out like this but the terrifying thing is that he doesn't need to "win" every time, or really ever. he obviously wants big "victories" but his main goal is just to make it harder to do good journalism. — Max Read (@max_read) November 27, 2017

O’Keefe tried to spin his failure as a victory, claiming a video of Post reporter Dan Lamothe accurately explaining the difference between hard news and the editorial pages represented some sort of admission that the paper had a liberal agenda. For honest observers, the episode demonstrates the meticulous work and rigorous fact-checking real reporters do as part of their jobs. But for O’Keefe’s supporters, who are already distrustful of the mainstream media and won’t see the Post’s report, the spin will be all they consume. They’ll continue to back his disingenuous efforts, and good journalism will only become more difficult to execute.

Post reporters filmed an encounter with O'Keefe himself outside the Project Veritas office. O'Keefe released an edited version of the tape, but the paper's Marwa Eltagouri breaks down what really happened.

After the Post broke the news of allegations against Moore, an imposter pretending to be a Post reporter called people in Alabama, offering thousands of dollars in exchange for damaging claims against the candidate.

Earlier this year for CJR, Elizabeth Toledo looked at how journalists can avoid an O'Keefe-style sting.

The Hill's Will Sommer offers "A brief history of James O'Keefe self-owns, in light of today's WaPo story."

Pete Vernon is a CJR staff writer. Follow him on Twitter @ByPeteVernon.