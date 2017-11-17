The media today: ‘Winter is here for digital media’

On a day in which a sitting US Senator was accused of sexual assault and the White House hosted its first press briefing after a marathon foreign trip, the biggest theme in the media world was on the business side of the industry. “Something went crazy in the media bizosphere today,” press critic Jay Rosen tweeted. “A flood of news about companies.”

The Wall Street Journal’s media reporting team dominated the coverage, breaking news on what felt like an hourly basis. Dana Mattioli, Keach Hagey, and Ryan Knutson scooped that Comcast has approached 21st Century Fox to express interest in buying a substantial piece of it. They report that Verizon and Sony have also expressed interest, joining Disney as suitors circling Rupert Murdoch’s empire. Fox News and Fox Sports 1 have reportedly not been part of the talks.

Meanwhile, the financial picture for digital outlets looks darker after the Journal’s Amol Sharma and Lukas I. Alpert wrote that BuzzFeed is expected to miss its revenue target this year by 15 to 20 percent. Sharma and Alpert further reported that Vice Media is also expected to miss its revenue target. Finally, Hagey, Alpert, and Alexandra Bruell broke the news that Mashable, an early embracer of the pivot-to-video strategy, has sold itself to Ziff Davis for around $50 Million. That price is a fraction of what the company was valued at just a year ago.

The takeaway from all of this, via Sharma and Alpert: “Across the industry, digital-media companies are finding that lines of business that caught fire for them early on—like creating custom content for brands—are becoming harder to scale up. Meanwhile, with each passing year, Google Inc. and Facebook Inc. are tightening their grip on the online-ad market.” CJR’s Mathew Ingram offered a more succinct version of that analysis, tweeting, “Winter is here for digital media.”

Lurking in the background of the day’s business news is the dominance of a group of tech companies. The Facebook and Google duopoly has gobbled up more than 60 percent of online advertising dollars, making it difficult for others to compete. Investments by giants like Amazon and Apple have forced Disney, Comcast, and others to evaluate opportunities to increase the scale, something that a purchase of 21st Century Fox’s assets would help accomplish.

Below, more on a busy day in the media business world.

Other notable stories

Pete Vernon is a CJR staff writer.