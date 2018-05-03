Marking World Press Freedom Day in a troubling global environment

Thursday, May 3, marks World Press Freedom Day, a date chosen by the United Nations in 1993 to celebrate the global community’s commitment to the value of a free and independent press. Today, there doesn’t seem to be much to celebrate.

As Joel Simon, Executive Director of the Committee to Protect Journalists, notes for CJR, more than 260 journalists were in jail at the beginning of the year, the highest number CPJ has recorded. Recent attacks against journalists in Afghanistan served to highlight the sometimes deadly consequences of practicing journalism, and crackdowns in places like Turkey and Egypt continue unabated.

Simon links the recent history of problems for the press to the outbreak of the War on Terror and the backlash to the Arab Spring, adding that “at the moment when information is being weaponized, the historic defenders of press freedom, the US and Europe, are failing to step up.” As we’ve argued before, President Trump’s attacks against “fake news” and the “dishonest” media have a global impact, providing leeway for autocrats and even democratically elected leaders to crack down on the press. A recent report by Reporters Without Borders blamed the “climate of hatred” towards journalism for the deteriorating situation around the world.

So what’s the value of a day on which governments will issue supportive proclamations and organizations will hold events meant to celebrate the global commitment to press freedoms? In a practical sense, not much. But May 3 does mark an opportunity to take stock of the serious issues facing the profession and to nudge the conversation in a more productive direction. As Simon writes, “I will take every World Press Freedom Day proclamation that I can get. Every public protest, every UN-hosted panel discussion, bolsters, however slightly, the global norms that for several decades supported the expansion of press freedom around the world.”

Below, more on the state of press freedoms on a day meant for celebration.

