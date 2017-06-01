The media’s search for the truth has never been more important than it is today. A great interview — entertaining and informative — is one of the journalist’s most powerful tools. Award-winning podcast network MaximumFun.org and the Columbia Journalism Review are proud to announce the launch of a new podcast: The Turnaround, with NPR’s Jesse Thorn (Bullseye). The Turnaround examines the science and art of journalism with the world’s greatest interviewers, from Larry King to Terry Gross. The Turnaround will be available beginning June 22 on MaximumFun.org, Apple Podcasts, and wherever you listen to podcasts. Edited transcripts of the interviews will be available here on CJR.org.

Episode Listing

Ira Glass – June 22, 2017

Legendary radio host and producer Ira Glass has guided This American Life since he founded it in 1995. He started working in public radio in 1978, when he was 19, as an intern at NPR’s headquarters in DC. Over the next 17 years, he worked on nearly every NPR news show and did nearly every production job they had: tape-cutter, desk assistant, newscast writer, editor, producer, reporter, and substitute host. He spent a year in a high school for NPR, and a year in an elementary school, filing stories for All Things Considered.

