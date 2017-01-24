Podcast: Avoiding Trump’s trap with ‘alternative facts’

Is the Trump Administration trying to bait aggressive reporters when it offers up “alternative facts”? What does a recent New York Times report tell us about the way its business model and editorial strategy are changing? How should journalists respond to charges of a media conspiracy?
We discuss that and more this week on The Kicker, where I’m joined by Tow Editor Nausicaa Renner, Delacorte Fellow Pete Vernon, and Senior Editor Christie Chisholm.
