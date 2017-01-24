Podcast: Avoiding Trump’s trap with ‘alternative facts’

Is the Trump Administration trying to bait aggressive reporters when it offers up “alternative facts”? What does a recent New York Times report tell us about the way its business model and editorial strategy are changing? How should journalists respond to charges of a media conspiracy?

We discuss that and more this week on The Kicker, where I’m joined by Tow Editor Nausicaa Renner, Delacorte Fellow Pete Vernon, and Senior Editor Christie Chisholm.

Subscribe via iTunes∙Stitcher∙ RSS Feed∙SoundCloud

Show Notes

Has America ever needed a media watchdog more than now? Help us by joining CJR today

David Uberti is a CJR staff writer and senior Delacorte fellow. Follow him on Twitter @DavidUberti.